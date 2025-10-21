"You've done NOTHING": Andy Signore claims child p*rnography is "readily available on X," slams Elon Musk

Podcaster Andy Signore called out Elon Musk in his recent podcast episode for the alleged availability of "child p*rngraphy" on X. Signore invited the host of That Surprise Witness to the October 20 episode of his podcast, where they discussed the issue in detail.

In addition to expressing his concerns on YouTube, Andy Signore also took to X and shared that he had "flagged" an account sharing "graphic content" of a minor. He claimed that no action was taken by the platform. While tagging Elon Musk in the post, Signore wrote:

"Mr @ElonMusk You need to do better. Child P*rn*gr@phy is readily available on @X & you're not doing enough to stop it. We've massed flagged an account sharing graphic content of a 15 yo girl - for over a week - you've done NOTHING. Please help us get his attention to END THIS."

In the Monday episode of the podcast, Andy Signore reported that BJ Courville had alerted him about an X account allegedly sharing some disturbing content, which he described as "a 15 YO person graphic." The Popcorned Planet host informed that he and several other people had reported the account.

He didn't blame the child who allegedly posted it, but rather questioned Elon Musk's platform.

"I don't know if they're posting it. Someone else is posting on their who knows. I'm not even faulting the child. It's more about the fact that why is this allowed and why is there not a better system to shut such a thing down?" Signore said.

BJ joined the conversation and shared that she had reported the allegedly disturbing material.

"I have reason to believe that she was in LA, the child victim. I called the LAPD. They told me they don't handle internet crimes. I called the FBI more than once. I even called the local police," That Surprise Witness host added.

Referring to the flagged content, she noted that it was not only "dangerous and harmful" to the child victim but also to adults. On October 13, she also uploaded her conversation with the LAPD to her YouTube channel.

"He doesn't give a crap about safety," Andy Signore blasts Elon Musk for allegedly "allowing" underage graphic material on X

While discussing the alleged explicit content related to a child, Andy Signore slammed Elon Musk for not paying attention to the issue. He took a shot at Musk's claims about constant improvements in xAI's platform, Grok, saying:

"Elon Musk's always talking about how Grok's making this the best algorithm, and we fixed X and everything. No, it's not. He doesn't give a crap about safety. He wants it to be chaotic."

Signore said that he couldn't comprehend how Elon Musk kept "allowing" it on his platform.

According to X’s guidelines, users are permitted to share "consensually produced" adult content on the platform. However, users must verify their age. Users under 18, or those who have not provided their birth date, are restricted from viewing such marked content.

In his Monday podcast, Andy Signore questioned how the person in question could upload the explicit content without age verification.

"Like, how can you load this without an ID?... All these sites require you to prove your age before you can upload anything. Like Elon Musk, this is incredibly wrong. You need to solve this, and it's clear as day," Signore stated.

The podcaster demanded better vigilance on X and urged Elon Musk to check such problematic posts.

According to X's help center, while the platform allows consensually shared explicit content, it restricts exposure of such material "for children." According to the policy, it also prohibits content related to "s*xualization or harm to minors."

