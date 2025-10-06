"America is more than just MAGA": Andy Signore compares Bad Bunny's US citizenship with Melania Trump amid backlash after singer's SNL appearance 

Pop culture podcaster Andy Signore lashed out at the backlash against Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.

Ad

On September 28, the Puerto Rican singer announced that he would be performing at Apple Music's Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026. Soon after, Apple Music and the NFL also confirmed it.

An online backlash followed the announcement, with many questioning the NFL's choice. According to Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Benny Johnson's podcast that immigration authorities would be present at next year's Super Bowl. The statement came while discussing Bad Bunny's performance at the NFL halftime in 2026.

Ad

Trending

Andy Signore took to X on October 5 and slammed the backlash over the Puerto Rican singer headlining the NFL halftime show. While defending Bad Bunny, Signore also dragged the US First Lady's citizenship.

"Puerto Rican Bad Bunny has been a US citizen WAY Longer than First Lady Melania Trump... It’s UNREAL folks currently harassing him don’t harass her too... What I first considered “uneducated” is quickly proving to be intolerance & racism... America is more than just MAGA," Andy Signore posted.

Ad

Andy Signore @andysignore Puerto Rican Bad Bunny has been a US Citizen WAY Longer than First Lady Melania Trump 😂 It’s UNREAL folks currently harassing him don’t harass her too. What I first considered “uneducated” is quickly proving to be intolerance &amp; racism. America is more than just MAGA 🇵🇷 ❤️🇵🇷

Ad

Commenting on Signore's post, a user asked why he was "covering politics," to which the media personality replied,

"Because my wife is Puerto Rican and I’m sick of uneducated intolerant snowflakes complaining."

A user commented on Andy Signore's post and opined that performers must sing and "sing in English," since the NFL is an "American Football Celebration." The podcaster blasted the user, replying,

"Don’t be close minded and ignorant - he’s Puerto Rican - Puerto Ricans are American with US Passports…. And he’s one of the biggest performers on the Globe. America isn’t just what you like and know. Learn to be tolerant of all Americans."

Ad

Bad Bunny retorted to criticism during his SNL appearance

Ad

The Grammy-winning singer hosted SNL season 51 on Saturday. The singer took a swipe at the criticisms around his performance at the NFL halftime show. During his monologue on SNL, Bad Bunny said,

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And I’m very happy, and I think everybody’s happy about it. Even Fox News!"

Ad

Following these words, a montage of spliced segments was presented that appeared to show Fox News hosts saying,

"Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

The singer added that he was excited about performing at the Super Bowl show, adding that those who love his music were also happy. He further continued his monologue in Spanish and said,

"If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

Ad

An October 1 report by The Hollywood Reporter stated that, singer did not add US dates to his upcoming world tour. Bunny shared his concerns associated with ICE in an interview with i-D Magazine.

"There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of have been successful. But there was the issue of — like, fu*king ICE could be outside. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," Bunny told the magazine.

Ad

Bad Bunny announced the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour earlier this year, which is slated to begin on November 21, running through July next year. The tour includes stops across Europe, Australia, South America, and Japan. However, the singer entirely skipped the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More