“Boycott the NFL”- Bad Bunny’s SNL message telling Americans to learn Spanish ahead of Super Bowl sparks backlash

By Shayari Roy
Modified Oct 06, 2025 06:02 GMT
Bad Bunny (Image via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny (Image via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny recently faced backlash after he appeared and hosted on the October 4, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live. During his introductory monologue on SNL, the artist addressed the audience both in English and in Spanish

After speaking a part of his monologue in Spanish, the artist switched to English. He then suggested to the audience that they might want to learn the language before his 2026 Super Bowl performance.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he joked.

On October 5, the X user End Wokeness shared a clip of the moment, highlighting how Bad Bunny had told the audience to “learn Spanish” if they wanted to enjoy his upcoming Super Bowl set. This video clip quickly went viral, with users debating the artist’s remarks.

One X user reposted the clip and criticized the NFL for selecting the Puerto Rican record producer as their halftime performer.

“Deport him and boycott the NFL,” the user wrote
Many X users also criticized Bad Bunny's remarks. Some even pointed out that if an English-speaking performer had done the same, they would face dire consequences.

However, many X users came to his defense, noting that as a Puerto Rican artist, it was natural for him to perform in his native tongue.

Bad Bunny addresses his upcoming Super Bowl performance during SNL appearance

Bad Bunny (Image via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny (Image via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny made a lively return to Saturday Night Live on October 4, hosting the Season 51 premiere, after the NFL announced he would headline the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl. The Puerto Rican superstar first hosted SNL in 2023. Previously, in May, he had also appeared as the SNL guest for the show’s Season 50 finale.

During his recent monologue, on October 4, the rapper set a playful tone by reflecting on how comfortable he’s become on the SNL stage.

“It’s good to be back. This is my second time hosting and fourth time being here… I think Marcello (Hernandez) is getting nervous that Lorne (Michaels) has a new favorite Latino,” he said during his monologue.
He then used his appearance to address the backlash surrounding his Super Bowl performance announcement.

According to USA Today, the NFL’s choice of a Spanish-speaking artist had sparked criticism from some conservative media outlets, with pundits referencing his previous remarks about ICE and questioning the league’s decision.

Speaking candidly about the controversy, the artist used humor to defuse the tension.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy. I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News,” he quipped.
The episode then cut to a satirical montage of several Fox News personalities. It was edited, with clips spliced to sound like:

“Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Switching briefly into Spanish, Bad Bunny expressed heartfelt gratitude toward his global fanbase and the Latino community. He said that performing on such a massive stage felt like a collective victory. He further added that it proved that “no one can ever erase or take away” their cultural mark and contribution to the United States.

Later in the show, Bad Bunny also celebrated a piece of Latin American television history by reviving a beloved Mexican sitcom, El Chavo del Ocho.

Adding his signature self-deprecating humor, Bad Bunny then poked fun at his packed performance schedule, explaining that he was only hosting this time, and not performing.

This time I’m only hosting because I need a rest… I just finished a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, and I feel kind of tired because the shows are three hours and there’s a lot of complicated choreography like this,” he said, before the show cut to a comedic clip of him struggling through an exaggerated dance move onstage.

Following his Super Bowl announcement and SNL hosting gig, the singer is gearing up to launch his 24-date Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour, which kicks off in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on November 21.

Edited by Shayari Roy
