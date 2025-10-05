“Cannot wait for ICE deportation”: NFL fans react to Bad Bunny’s bold message to Americans over Super Bowl halftime show performance

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny caused a stir with the monologue in his most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. The reggaeton superstar, born as Benito Martinez, has been surrounded by controversy ever since the NFL announced he would headline Super Bowl LX halftime show in February.He sent a daring message to share his excitement to connect with all the people who enjoy his music.“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know people all around the world who love my music are also happy,&quot; Martinez said.He switched to Spanish to send another message to the Latino community.“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”Bad Bunny spoke in English one more time to send a final message to those who didn't understand what he said.“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,&quot; he finished.Many fans reacted to his words, with some going against the &quot;Safaera&quot; singer and bringing up ICE into the conversation. &quot;Cannot wait for the ICE deportation explosion from the Superbowl,&quot; one fan said. Jonathan Bainbridge🥜 @bainbridger1984LINKCannot wait for the ICE deportation explosion from the Superbowl.&quot;Weird how the Latin dude who insists on speaking and singing in Spanish chose an English name,&quot; another fan said.Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) @sean_spicierLINKWeird how the Latin dude who insists on speaking and singing in Spanish chose an English name.&quot;He has 4 months to translate all his songs to English,&quot; another fan said. ColbyCovers @thebostonsharpLINKHe has 4 months to translate all his songs to EnglishOthers supported Bad Bunny and even vowed to learn Spanish. &quot;I was born and raised in Philadelphia. I stand with the spanish speaking brotha and I am commiting to learning Spanish! Im loving it! Should be a fun time,&quot; one fan said. &quot;My man I didn’t understand a word you said but I stand with you I’m about to learn lol,&quot; another fan said. &quot;For those who needa translation.. 'I’m here now ni**a',&quot; another fan said.Why is Bad Bunny getting so much heat ahead of Super Bowl performance? Bad Bunny caused another stir previously when he said it wasn't &quot;necessary&quot; to tour in the United States. His previous one, &quot;The World's Hottest Tour,&quot; included many dates in the country, but the current state of the country and political issues, especially those involving the Latino community, made the Puerto Rican reject the idea of performing in America. As the months went by, more details about this decision came to light. Martinez reportedly tried to protect his Latino fans from ICE, which will still be in the Super Bowl.