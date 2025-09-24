"Freedom of Speech is non-partisan": Andy Signore slams both Trump & Biden for alleged censorship, claims "no one is above criticism"

Andy Signore criticized both current U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden in a recent post on X, accusing their administrations of undermining free speech through censorship. In his September 23, 2025, post, Signore argued that government interference in media platforms was not a partisan issue but a wider threat to public choice.

He stressed that the right to speak freely and decide what to watch should rest with the people, not with politicians.

“Freedom of Speech is non-partisan… Shame on the Biden Administration pressuring YouTube to censor content. And shame on the Trump Administration pressuring networks to censor content. No one is above criticism. It should always be our choice who we watch, NOT the Government,” Signore wrote.

Alphabet admits Joe Biden officials pressed for censorship, states it will reinstate banned YouTube accounts

Joe Biden (Image via Getty Images)

In a recent development fueling the ongoing debate about free speech, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, has admitted that it faced pressure from Joe Biden's administration to remove certain COVID-19 content.

The admission was made in a letter dated September 23, 2025, from Alphabet’s chief counsel, Daniel Donovan, to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

In this letter, Donovan told the committee that the White House officials under Biden repeatedly urged the company to act against content it labeled “misinformation,” even when such material did not violate YouTube’s policies.

“It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company [Alphabet] moderates content, and the Company has consistently fought against those efforts on First Amendment grounds,” Donovan wrote.

He explained that White House officials under Biden had engaged in “repeated and sustained outreach,” pressing for the removal of pandemic-related videos outside Alphabet’s policy violations. While Donovan maintained that the company enforced its guidelines independently, he acknowledged that the administration’s requests were persistent.

The letter also confirmed a reversal in YouTube’s stance on previously banned accounts.

Conservative commentators, including former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, former White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka, and War Room host Steve Bannon, who had been suspended over alleged breaches of COVID-19 and election integrity policies during the Biden administration, would now have the opportunity to return to the platform.

“Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” he stated.

Donald Trump suggests punishing networks after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump (Image via Getty Images)

According to a Guardian report dated September 19, Donald Trump suggested on Thursday, September 18, 2025, that television networks covering him “negatively” could face government punishment. His remarks came after ABC temporarily suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over his controversial comments related to Charlie Kirk.

In his September 16 monologue on the Utah shooting, Jimmy Kimmel condemned the act as a “senseless murder,” but he also accused Trump and what he called the “MAGA Gang” of mishandling their response to Kirk’s death. Following this, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off the air indefinitely.

Trump praised this suspension as long overdue. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from the UK, Trump welcomed Kimmel’s suspension, attributing it not only to politics but to what he described as poor ratings.

“Well, Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk…they should have fired him a long time ago,” he added.

He then claimed that U.S. media outlets were overwhelmingly biased against him and suggested that some networks might not deserve to operate.

“Again, 97% negative, and yet I won easily. I won all seven swing states. They give me only bad press. I mean they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their licenses should be taken away,” Trump said.

So far, President Joe Biden has not issued any official response to Alphabet’s acknowledgment that it had faced pressure from his administration to remove certain COVID-19 content.

Trump, however, reacted swiftly after Disney-owned ABC reinstated Kimmel’s late-night show.

In a Truth Social post dated September 23, 2025, he accused the network of dishonesty, writing that he “couldn’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. Trump also suggested he might “test ABC out,” recalling that the last time he challenged the network, it had earned him $16 million.

