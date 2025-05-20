"Deep immorality" - Ben Shapiro accuses Joe Biden's family and the Democratic Party of "using an old man" to get your "political job" done

On the latest episode of The Ben Shapiro Show podcast, American conservative political commentator and host Ben Shapiro spoke on the latest reports surrounding Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis.

Ad

Shapiro took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion on the diagnosis, claiming the Democratic Party had leveraged Biden's "old age" for political gain and influence.

On Sunday, former President Joe Biden's office revealed that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, citing the disease had spread to his bones.

President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Image via Getty/Scott Olson)

Reports suggest the cancer is "hormone-sensitive" which allows for effective management of the disease, with the American Cancer Society claiming prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among men.

Ad

Trending

Ben Shapiro claims that Joe Biden's family, the Democratic Party, members of Congress, political advisors, and others close to the former President are "deeply immoral," alleging they enabled his presidency.

"Using an old man who is clearly in ailing mental and physical health in order to get done your political job is just vile," Shapiro stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shapiro claims that the diagnosis reveal is a "stain" on the Democratic Party and the media, alleging that people around former President Biden were aware of his illness while he was in the presidency.

"This is a stain on the Democratic Party, it should be. It's a stain on the media. And you wonder why the media's trust numbers have collapsed, this is the reason," he claimed.

Ad

Shapiro goes on to state that former President Biden had been diagnosed with a "stage 4 slow-developing deadly cancer," of which two-thirds, of people who have it, die within five years.

Ben Shapiro claims the most disturbing possibility would be if the Democratic Party were aware of the cancer diagnosis but continued to ensure former President Biden remains in office.

"Then there's the worst possible moral outcome, which is they knew he was ailing, the knew he was old, and they either specifically did not test him, or they did test him and didn't get him the treatment that he needed because they needed him to remain in the presidency," Ben Shapiro stated.

Ad

Everything we know about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Former U.S. President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on Friday after reportedly experiencing urinary symptoms.

The former President took to X on Monday (May 19), uploading a picture of himself and his wife Jill, sharing a personal statement regarding his recent diagnosis, stating:

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Sunday, Biden's personal office issued an official statement on the former President's diagnosis, explaining:

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms... While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

The statement concludes by suggesting that Biden and his family are currently "reviewing treatment options" with doctors and physicians. The former president's prostate cancer has been characterized by a Gleason score of 9 and has reportedly metastasized to the bone.

Ad

The "Gleason score" is a prostate cancer grading system that assesses how quickly cancer cells grow, with scores ranging from 6 to 10. Scores above 8 are considered to be "high-risk cancers".

Expand Tweet

Ad

President Trump, who took office in January, posted to the social media platform Truth Social, on Sunday, expressing his sympathy for Joe Biden, stating:

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), over 300,000 new prostate cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2025.

Regarding Joe Biden's diagnosis, the ACS stated that "one in eight men" will likely be diagnosed with prostate cancer over their lifetime, citing it to be the "second leading cause of cancer death in men".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More