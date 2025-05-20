"This is scandalous" — Dr. Drew Pinsky slams Joe Biden's team over his prostate cancer diagnosis, claims it isn't "curable"

Dr. Drew Pinsky recently criticized Joe Biden's team after the former President was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer on Friday, May 16. On Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed the cancer had spread to his bones.
On Monday, May 19, Dr. Drew Pinsky critiqued Biden's team in an interview with popular YouTube personality Benny Johnson. The doctor claimed that Biden's PSA (Prostate-specific antigen) and diagnosis happened "two to three years ago," and implied that his team was hiding the news from the public. He also stated that Biden's form of cancer isn't "curable."
"It's not a curable, not a curable disease, even with some of the fancier stuff I was describing it, the cancer is brilliant. It comes back. It finds a way to push through that," added Dr. Pinsky.
When Johnson theorized that Biden's team was hiding "important material information" and "running him for President," Dr. Pinsky said:
"I agree with you, and that is why I'm using the word scandal."
Biden's prostate cancer has been "characterized by a Gleason score of 9," which is considered one of the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” said a statement from Joe Biden's office.
Biden served as the President of the United States for four years (2021-2025), leaving office in January as the oldest-serving President in American history at 82.
Perez Hilton weighs in on claims that Joe Biden's prostate cancer was diagnosed before the end of his Presidential tenure
On May 18, Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton reacted to claims that Biden's cancer diagnosis happened while he was still the President of the United States. In his YouTube video, Hilton referred to a tweet by Dr. Steven Quay in which the latter had claimed that "prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose."
"The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic," continued Dr. Quay.
He also alleged that "it would be malpractice" if Biden were first diagnosed with metastatic cancer in May 2025. The doctor ended his tweet by claiming:
"It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed."
Referring to Dr. Quay's comments, Perez Hilton said:
“It’s kind of crazy for Joe Biden to have found this out just Friday, especially given that he got the best care while at the White House, including annual checkups.”
The columnist went on to infer that Dr. Quay's theory was "highly plausible."
Biden's cancer diagnosis comes a year after the White House doctor, Kevin C. O'Connor, confirmed in February 2024 that he was hale and hearty and could perform his Presidential duties without any problem. According to NBC News, the report was based on a physical test that Joe Biden took on February 28, 2024.
