Who is Donald Trump's mother? Piers Morgan reacts to Bonnie Greer's comments, says POTUS' mother "entered the U.S. legally"

Journalist and podcaster Piers Morgan disputed playwright Bonnie Greer’s comment on Trump’s mother, which was made during a BBC debate held on September 18. The panel was discussing whether the UK could adopt anything from the US immigration policies. During the debate, Greer opposed Trump’s policies and pointed out that his “own mother&quot; was an &quot;immigrant.”According to the BBC, Donald Trump's mother was Mary Anne MacLeod. She was born in Scotland and moved to the US in 1930 at the age of 18 in search of work. Six years after moving to the US, she married President Trump's father, Frederick Trump, and became a US citizen in 1942. She died at the age of 88 in the year 2000.During the September 18 episode of BBC's political debate show, Question Time, broadcaster and novelist Bonnie Greer criticized the POTUS for his policies against illegal immigrants, noting the President's mother's background.&quot;The United States is a nation of immigrants. We have prided ourselves on being a nation of immigrants. Donald Trump's own mother was an immigrant. And so the irony, the sick, dangerous irony of this man is that the United States is now being asked to turn in on itself and destroy itself from his own base,&quot; Greer said.The debate show shared Bonnie Greer's clip on its X page. Responding to the novelist's remark, Piers Morgan wrote,&quot;President Trump’s mother entered the U.S. legally…&quot;The English journalist, who often supported Trump, criticized the London Mayor for his remarks about the US President. On September 17, Mayor Sadiq Khan posted on X, accusing Donald Trump of fanning the “flames of the far right.” Piers Morgan responded in a tweet, writing:&quot;So tedious, predictable, and embarrassing for the Mayor of London to do this every time President Trump comes to town. He may get the ‘likes’ he craves from the woke brigade, but I suspect a lot of Londoners would much prefer Trump to Khan tackling issues like crime in London.&quot;&quot;A spectacular success,&quot; Piers Morgan said about Trump's &quot;immigration policy&quot;BBC Question Time @bbcquestiontimeLINK&quot;You can hate Trump all you like, but you cannot deny what he's done on the Southern border on America is a spectacular success&quot; Piers Morgan argues the UK can learn “a lot” from Donald Trump on immigration, though some of his policies that have “gone too far” #bbcqtIn the September 18 debate on Question Time, an audience member, referring to the issue of immigration, said that lessons could be learned from how the US had approached it with new policies. Piers Morgan responded to it, saying,&quot;What can we learn from Donald Trump? A lot. He's actually achieved. You can hate Trump all you like. But you cannot deny what he's done on the southern border in America. Is a spectacular success.&quot;However, the podcaster added that there were certain aspects of the US President's &quot;immigration policy&quot; that he thought had &quot;gone too far&quot; and that he would not want to see &quot;replicated&quot; in the UK.&quot;Most Americans, two-thirds in the polls I've seen, do not like the imagery of ICE agents in America dashing into a Home Depot and grabbing undocumented people. So I think they've taken that too far, and I wouldn't like to see that here,&quot; Piers Morgan said.The political commentator concluded by adding that he still wanted &quot;genuine asylum seekers,&quot; seeking escape from &quot;horrific oppression and war zones,&quot; to be treated with compassion.On September 18, Piers Morgan posted a picture with the POTUS on his X account and shared that he had a &quot;10-minute chat&quot; with the President before he left Windsor.