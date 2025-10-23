"Ridden the damn storm": Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David Beckham's cheating allegations with Rebecca Loos

Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham recently opened up about her husband, David Beckham’s long-standing cheating allegations with their former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the former Spice Girls member made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper.

When Cooper questioned Victoria Beckham about the scandal that made it to the headlines in the past, adding:

“At some point in your entire career, come out about your marriage, and I know David’s Doc touched on this, but can you just explain to me, like for you and David, how did you handle all that when that came out?”

The 51-year-old noted that she and her athlete husband have endured the public's interest in their relationship throughout their 26-year marriage, and explained:

“You know we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary, and by the way, people said it wouldn’t work 26 years.”

She continued:

“We’ve had so much, so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the damn storm.”

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Rebecca Loos claimed that she had a four-month affair with the English former footballer back in 2004. She alleged that David Beckham invited her to a hotel while his wife, Victoria Beckham, was out of town.

Notably, the 50-year-old denied the allegations and addressed the same in his 2023 Netflix docuseries, titled Beckham, saying:

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.’”

After the documentary was released, Loos appeared in a 60 Minutes Australia interview and stood by her claims, insisting that she “never exaggerated” about the cheating allegations.

“It was a very brave thing to do, to go up against them… I have stuck to the truth, I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media. And all I had on my side was the truth.”

Victoria Beckham gushes about David Beckham being a “romantic”

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham at Leagues Cup 2023: Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United (Image via Getty)

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Victoria Beckham revealed to Alex Cooper that her husband is the “romantic” one in the relationship. When the host asked Victoria about who is "likely to surprise" with a romantic gesture in their relationship, she replied:

“David. He’s very romantic.”

Meanwhile, when Alex Cooper pressed what the athlete had done for her recently, the fashion designer explained:

“He’s very good at sending flowers and sending gifts… David’s love language is gifts. And that doesn’t have to be expensive things, but that’s how he shows love, and that’s how he feels love.”

For the unversed, Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999. The pair share three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and one daughter, Harper.

