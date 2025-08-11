“Texting less is more”: Alex Cooper shares dating advice, says it may not work for those seeking a “real, genuine relationship”

Alex Cooper recently shared some dating advice in the latest episode of her podcast. Notably, the online personality has been married to Matt Kaplan since April last year.

In the new episode of Call Her Daddy, Alex opened up on the impact of texting in any relationship and how to handle it in certain situations. She referred to how people start texting in the early stages of a relationship, saying that less is more, based on her experience over the years.

Alex Cooper stated that all of these depend on the “relationship you’re going for” and continued:

“If you’re just going to like, have the fu** boy and you want him to like, talk to you, and you want to get into the plans, sure, texting can be like a game changer. But if you’re looking for a real, genuine relationship, is what I’m talking about here today Daddy gang, texting less is more. Texting in my opinion can really blur the lines in terms of getting to know someone.”

The podcaster added that it can create a situation where people might fall in love with a different version of an individual that does not exist. Alex opened up on how texting is different, saying that the conversation does not happen in real life, and the other side has enough time to reply with a “perfect message.”

Alex Cooper mentioned that the reply might come from another individual, including someone’s best friend. She further stated:

“In real life, there is a natural flow that tells you if you guys click, right? But over text, you can just never tell if the chemistry is actually real, or is it like, ‘God, we have such good texting banter chemistry.’”

Alex continued by saying:

“I know sometimes, texting can be a lot and it can almost feel like the security blanket in the early days of dating, especially, emphasis on especially, before the first date. It can make you feel way less nervous to go and fu**ing meet a random person.”

Alex Cooper opened up on how to build a strong connection with each other

Back in May this year, the Newtown, Pennsylvania native shared more details about marriage and how to form a strong relationship. In another episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which aired a month after her first wedding anniversary, on May 14, 2025, Alex referred to her husband Matt Kaplan’s definition of marriage.

Notably, Alex Cooper said in the episode that, according to Matt, who is a film producer, there are a lot of things in a marriage apart from love. The 30-year-old also mentioned in the podcast:

“I thought that, like, love was hard to, like, come by. But, like, what is more rare is having that love and then, like, the compatibility aspect of, like, just like what you want and need out of life is also gonna match up, because, like, that’s the hard part.”

Alex stated that it is necessary to have conversations before an individual gets engaged or married to someone. Cooper added that the conversations can help to find the problems earlier since there are couples who exchange vows and later discover they are not perfect to be with each other.

In another interview with People magazine in February 2025, Alex Cooper said that she and Matt have been keeping their relationship strong by spending some time in the hot tub. Cooper mentioned that she and her husband are also accompanied by their dogs when they are on the tub.

“Matt and I have at least weekly whiskey and hot tub nights. We get naked, go in the hot tub for like literally an hour until we turn into prunes, and we drink in the hot tub. And it really is the best way to end a day.”

Meanwhile, Alex Cooper’s docuseries Call Her Alex was released on Hulu in June this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show focused on the behind-the-scenes of the events that have happened in Cooper’s life over the years.

