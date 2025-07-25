“Screaming profanity for like 90 seconds” — Michael Knowles criticizes Jon Stewart’s reaction to Stephen Colbert’s show being axed

American conservative political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles recently addressed Jon Stewart’s reaction to CBS cancelling Stephen Colbert’s show. According to CNN, during Monday night’s broadcast of The Daily Show, the late-night veteran slammed the network for the cancellation of The Late Show.On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Michael Knowles took to his YouTube channel and shared his views on Jon Stewart denouncing CBS’s cancellation of the 32-year-old show. Noting that Colbert’s public life on CBS is “over” since the network announced that his show is “dead”, the media personality said:“Jon Stewart is apparently still on air, looking a little longer in the tooth, but I guess he's still hosting The Daily Show at least sometimes. He's not taking the news of his former colleagues' cancellation very well. He responded as any really sharp, satirical, brilliant cultural voice would, by screaming profanity for like 90 seconds.”Meanwhile, as per CBS News, the network confirmed on Thursday, July 17, 2025, that it will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well as The Late Show franchise as a whole in May of 2026. The company reportedly said that the cancellation is “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”Notably, Stephen Colbert was the one who broke the news to his fans and the audience during the Thursday night taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the video, the 61-year-old said he only found out the previous night that next year will be the final season of The Late Show franchise.Michael Knowles calls out Jon Stewart for using the “f-word” over Stephen Colbert show cancellation on The Daily ShowOn July 24, 2025, Michael Knowles, in his YouTube video, shared a clip of Jon Stewart singing with a choir and using the “f-word” during his Monday night broadcast of The Daily Show. Dismissing the idea of using the “f-word”, he said:“See, the thing that's supposed to make it funny is he said the f-word. That's the joke. The joke is he's angry and said the f-word. And here's the second part of the joke. He is doing something really vulgar, and he is contrasting it with something that's supposed to be really virtuous and holy. He's got a gospel choir, but he's saying the f-word. They're all saying the f-word. Isn't that funny? Isn't funny is the problem?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 35-year-old claimed that using the “f-word” might have been funny several decades ago, but it is not anymore because the “culture” has changed. Knowles also added that Colbert is not “really funny” anymore, unlike his time on the Comedy Central show.“He hasn't been funny in years. It's not culturally subversive. It's not culturally popular. That's why it loses 40 million bucks a year, and that's why he's getting cancelled. He's getting cancelled because that show lost an insane amount of money every year. So when Jon Stewart says go f*ck yourself. Who's he really saying it to?” he said.According to CNN, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have been colleagues for three decades. Colbert reportedly started his late-night career as a correspondent for the Stewart-helmed Daily Show in the year 1995. He left it in 2005 to start The Colbert Report and helmed the titular show until 2014. He then started hosting The Late Show, taking over David Letterman.