"Self-professed devout Christian"-Perez Hilton reacts to news that the Minnesota shooting suspect with a kill list of Democrats was a Trump supporter

On June 14, 2025, Vance Boelter opened fire on two legislators and their spouses. During his Minnesota shooting, according to The Guardian, state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, lost their lives. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also left wounded.

The accused, as per the news outlet, had a list of about seventy names in the writings of prominent state and federal lawmakers and community leaders. The list was reportedly recovered from a fake police vehicle that he used and left at the crime scene.

After the horrifying details of the Minnesota shooting were brought to light, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared his reaction. On June 17, 2025, the media personality took to X and shared his view on the news that Vance Boelter was a Trump supporter.

“This is the action of a self-professed devout Christian. He does not know the meaning of being a Christian!”

Notably, Boelter allegedly showed up at the doors of the Democratic Minnesota lawmakers in the middle of the night. He was impersonating a police officer and was also wearing a realistic-looking mask.

The 57-year-old man, according to ABC News, also targeted and drove to another state representative’s house in Maple Grove. However, he left the scene after finding out that the lawmaker and her family were on vacation.

From devout Christian to Trump supporter: Minnesota shooting suspect’s life explored

Vance Boelter was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the second degree. He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and taken into federal custody.

The Minnesota shooting suspect reportedly faces a total of six federal charges, including murder, stalking, and firearms offenses. He also appeared in court on Monday afternoon, June 16, 2025.

According to CNN, on the night of Sunday, June 15, Vance Boelter was arrested following a nearly two-day manhunt after his Minnesota shooting. Chief Bruley detailed his arrest as the “largest manhunt in the state’s history” after the search reportedly took 43 hours. “Hundreds of detectives” and twenty different SWAT teams were involved.

Meanwhile, on his website, Perez Hilton also detailed Governor Tim Walz’s claims that the Minnesota shooting was a “politically motivated assassination.” Meanwhile, after the accused was captured, Superintendent Drew Evans said:

“We often want easy answers for complex problems. Those answers will come as we complete the full picture of our investigation.”

According to Perez, on June 16, AP spoke with multiple colleagues of the accused. They alleged that he is a devout Christian and even attended campaign rallies in support of Donald Trump. Notably, David Carlson, who is best friends with Boelter, confirmed that the accused was a “strong supporter” of the US President.

“He was right-leaning politically but never fanatical, from what I saw, just strong beliefs,” said Paul Schroeder, who has known the suspect for years.

Boelter also allegedly texted his roommates just hours before conducting the Minnesota shooting. He said in the text:

“May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way. I don’t want to say anything more and implicate you in any way because you guys don’t know anything about this. But I love you guys and I’m sorry for the trouble this has caused.”

Notably, Vance Boelter is reportedly kept under the custody of the US Marshals. His next hearing is scheduled for June 27, 2025. The 57-year-old man, during his first federal court appearance, said he cannot afford a private attorney to represent him. Meanwhile, during the proceedings, he was issued a bench warrant and a $5 million bail.

