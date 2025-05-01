"That's hate" — Andrew Schulz reacts to Stephen A. Smith heavily criticizing Shannon Sharpe after his s*xual assault scandal broke

Podcaster Andrew Schulz recently addressed sports journalist Stephen A. Smith's comments about his ESPN colleague Shannon Sharpe following a s*xual assault and battery lawsuit against him. In the latest episode of Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, released on April 30, 2025, he asked podcast guest and comedian Gary Owen about being in contact with Sharpe.

Ad

Referring to Stephen A. Smith, Schulz mentioned that he was shocked at how many people came to 's*it' on the former NFL player after the scandal, stating:

"I saw Stephen A. Smith kind of talking sh*t, and Stephen A. Smith is at the top yeah, I don't know did you see that? So he don't want even anybody second or third, that's hate. That's hate in them because if there's there is a human instinct there's like jealousy and competitiveness, right and sometimes it clouds our judgment and we see it happen a lot."

Ad

Trending

Schulz continued:

"But if you're above somebody and hating on someone and like being super critical of somebody below you when they're not even convicted, that feels like hate right there, like why are you even worried about what's happening?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Addressing the backlash Shannon Sharpe was getting from prominent figures in the industry, Andrew Schulz mentioned on the FLAGRANT podcast that he was trying to wrap his head around the situation.

The podcaster said that usually, when there's an accusation from an 'OnlyFans girl,' which is the case in Sharpe's incident, people assume that the allegations are fake and the accuser wants money.

However, Schulz noticed the contrary in the Club Shay Shay podcaster's case. Andrew Schulz cited that the immediate response from notable media figures was to call Sharpe out and question his actions.

Ad

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Shannon Sharpe?

On April 26, 2025, Stephen A. Smith addressed the news of Shannon Sharpe temporarily stepping down from his duties at ESPN following accusations of s*xual assault in a lawsuit.

After listing the facts of the lawsuit, Smith recalled that his friendship with the Club Shay Shay podcaster began after he recruited the former NFL player for ESPN's First Take. Stephen A. Smith said that Shannon Sharpe did a "sensational job" and helped take the show to another level. The sports journalist said that the news of Sharpe stepping down from ESPN was a "personal blow" to him and that he'll miss him.

Ad

Ad

However, he added that it wasn't a surprise and said it wasn't his place to speak to Sharpe's innocence or guilt. Putting forth his perspective on Sharpe's lawsuit, Stephen A. Smith said:

Do I believe that Shannon Sharpe is guilty of what he has been accused of? Absolutely not. That is my personal opinion. The brother that I've come to know, I don't believe would assault or r*pe anybody. And I'm going to state that emphatically, but just as emphatically, I'm going to remind everybody it is my opinion because of what I feel about him."

Ad

While Stephen A. Smith mentioned that his remarks weren't targeted at Sharpe in particular, he went on to talk about how necessary it was for popular individuals to stay wary of the kind of situations that Sharpe got himself into. Smith turned the narrative to himself and mentioned:

"Some people sit up there and they look at me and they say "Stephen A don't get himself into this kind of trouble, how does he pull it off?" Well first of all, there's certain behaviors and proclivities that you never have to worry about me engaging in."

Ad

Talking about working with Walt Disney, given that it owns 80% of ESPN, Smith mentioned that he always promotes working for a place with standards, "rather than one looking for them." The sports journalist also said that certain lines are drawn, and he never has to worry about crossing them.

Such statements amassed backlash toward Stephen A. Smith. Given that people speculated that by making himself look better, he was indirectly criticizing Sharpe's actions.

Ad

For the unversed, Shannon Sharpe was recently sued for $50 million by Jane Doe, accusing him of s*xual assault and battery. One of the allegations claims that Sharpe recorded some of his physical encounters with the accuser without her knowledge and shared them with his associates.

However, Sharpe has denied all accusations and maintains his innocence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More