“That’s psychological warfare” — Melanie King reacts to 50 Cent’s Instagram post following Diddy’s mixed trial verdict

American rapper and actor 50 Cent trolled the Bad Boy Records founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after the verdict of his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial was announced on Wednesday morning, July 2, 2025.

The 50-year-old artist took to the social media platform Instagram on July 2, 2025, and shared a smirking AI-generated photo of himself along with the caption,

“Diddy beat the Rico, that boy a bad man! He like the Gay John Gotti.”

After 50 Cent commented on the trial verdict of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, YouTuber Melanie King shared a video on Sunday, July 6, 2025, reacting to the In da Club singer’s Instagram post.

“The line about beating the Rico case was slick. Sure, but calling him the gay John Gotti, that's calculated chaos. That's psychological warfare. That's taking your enemy's tiny legal victory and packing it as a straight L.”

Meanwhile, according to Billboard, John Gotti was a mobster based in New York City. He reportedly headed the Gambino crime family and passed away in prison in 2002. He was arrested on multiple counts of racketeering in the year 1990 and was convicted in 1992.

Melanie King claims 50 Cent’s Instagram post did more damage to Diddy than “an entire press junkie”

Melanie King, on her YouTube channel, talked about how 50 Cent is continuing his trolling of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Calling the rapper’s online attacks “brutal”, the YouTube personality said,

“This wasn't a rant. It wasn't an essay. It was just one photo, one line, and it did more damage than an entire press junkie. By using AI to craft a hyperrealistic, impossibly smug version of himself, 50 created a persona that doesn't just gloat, it haunts. That smirk will be burned into the internet's memory. An eternal digital grin floating above Diddy's crumbling reputation.”

Notably, as per CNN, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been vocal about his alleged beef with Diddy on social media. The rapper, actor, and producer, reportedly in September 2024, announced that he was working on a docuseries for the streaming platform Netflix about Sean Combs.

King, in her July 6, 2025, video, noted that 50 Cent turned his Diddy mixed trial verdict meme post into a marketing campaign for his Netflix docu-series. She said,

“That one line wasn't just shade. It was a full-blown cultural mugging. It was mockery dressed as praise. A roast disguised as recognition. It was the ultimate hit job. Not with fist or facts, but with fire emojis, filtered grins, and the cold-blooded rhythm of trolling at its highest art form.”

Melanie King, in her video, claimed that the jury’s verdict might have saved Diddy from spending decades behind bars, but 50 Cent’s remarks “hit harder than motions to dismiss.” She claimed that the Escape Plan star’s social media post was a cold and calculated move that turned this courtroom drama into an “Instagram soap opera.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, according to The Guardian, received a mixed verdict. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution but was acquitted of the most serious allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The artist is currently in jail until his sentencing on October 3, 2025. He can face up to twenty years in jail.

