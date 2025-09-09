"The answer is obvious": Candace Owens connects Brigitte Macron’s past to Neil Armstrong’s moon landing in Becoming Brigitte

American political commentator Candace Owens is standing by her claims that the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. On Monday, September 8, 2025, the podcaster premiered the first episode of her explosive investigative series, Becoming Brigitte season 2.

The 36-year-old detailed the alleged connection between her and a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux on her YouTube channel. Candace Owens mentioned that Xavier Poussard, the journalist who wrote the book Becoming Brigitte, claimed that Jean-Michel Trogneux is actually Brigitte Macron.

In her video, the media personality noted that Xavier Poussard might have stumbled upon some information about Jean-Michel Trogneux. Candace Owens explained that she believes it to be true and quoted the writer's investigation:

“What did Jean-Michel Trogneux do between June of 1968 and 1973? Although little is known about this period of his life, ‘Bcrigitte’ has always claimed to have watched the 1969 American moon landing on TV from the US.”

She then connected Brigitte Macron’s past to her liking of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing in 1969 and explained:

“Yeah, the answer is obvious if you're paying attention. It's that Jean-Michel Trogneux must have been here in America from 1968 to 1973. They are panicked because there is something here in the United States that we should have access to.”

Candace Owens slams The Macrons' lawsuit against her, calls it “sloppy”

In her September 7 YouTube video, Candace Owens also expressed distress about receiving a lawsuit from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. Mentioning Xavier Poussard’s work on Becoming Brigitte, she questioned:

“Why hasn't Xavier Bousard, if that is the wrong information, been sued for defamation? He is a French citizen. That would make the most sense… President Macron, who was panicking at the moment, was unable to really offer an explanation for this lawsuit in America... So, we have to ask ourselves, what is it in particular about my voice and my reach within America that has the Élysée Palace so concerned?”

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, Candace was sued for defamation in July by the Macrons. The lawsuit reportedly comes after the American political commentator claimed that she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation” owing to the fact that Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, was born a man.

French President Emmanuel and his wife, Brigitte Macron (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens, in her video, further dismissed the lawsuit and said:

“Unfortunately for the Macrons, fate would have it that the French journalist Xavier Poussard teamed up with a very persistent Candace Owens… The lawsuit filing in and of itself was a bad idea, but beyond that, it was sloppy… Dogs do not bark unless they perceive a threat.”

For the unversed, the lawsuit was filed in the US by the Macrons, stating that the accusation against Brigitte Macron is false. It also argued that Jean-Michel Trogneux is the older brother of Brigitte and lives in the northern French town of Amiens.

Meanwhile, the French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte married in 2007. According to People, they met in high school when she was a teacher and he was a student.

