"We broke France": Candace Owens reacts as French government reportedly collapses after François Bayrou loses no-confidence vote

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens responded to reports of the French government's collapse, which occurred after François Bayrou lost a no-confidence vote. Owens's Instagram post on Monday, September 8, 2025, implied that she was partly responsible for the government's fall.

On Monday, Prime Minister François Bayrou was dismissed after a successful no-confidence vote ended in 364 votes, far exceeding the 280 needed to oust the government. The vote was related to Bayrou's €44 billion savings plan, which contained austerity measures, including the elimination of two public holidays and a freeze on government spending.

Candace Owens shared an Instagram story showing a screenshot of a news article about the government’s collapse. The text read: "BREAKING - The French government collapses. And now they are now demanding impeachment or resignation of Macron."

She captioned her story:

"We broke France"

Candace Owens' Instagram Story on September 8, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@realcandaceowens)

Candace Owens claims the French political crisis is a distraction from Becoming Brigitte

This social media activity from Candace Owens is the latest chapter in her focus on French politics, which previously included her Becoming Brigitte series. The multi-part series was promoted to her large online audience as she discussed controversial claims about French First Lady Brigitte Macron being a transgender woman.

On July 24, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron filed an expansive defamation lawsuit with 22 counts against Candace Owens in a Delaware court. The lawsuit calls out Owens for allegedly spreading a conspiracy theory that Brigitte is a man, a claim she has shared with her many followers across YouTube and social media.

The legal complaint indicates that the Macrons asked Owens to stop making her allegations for nearly a year before filing suit as a "last resort." The first episode of season 2 of Becoming Brigitte was released on September 8, amid reports of the collapse of the French government. Owens claimed that the political chaos was a distraction orchestrated by the Macrons to shift attention away from Becoming Brigitte.

"I don't want you guys to get distracted because I think it is sort of a distraction, a little bit. They don't want you watching Becoming Brigitte season 2," she said in the episode.

Owens also criticized Brigitte's walk and posture, comparing them to that of a man. She stated:

"Brigitte Macron does not walk right. She doesn't walk right. There's a lot that can be discerned from someone's gait...There's something about the manner that Brigitte is sitting that you look at that as a woman, and you go, 'That's just not the way that women sit,' right?"

Becoming Brigitte, season 2, episode 1, is available on Owens's YouTube channel.

