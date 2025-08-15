"The best time": Perez Hilton's kids allegedly loved The FRIENDS Experience in Las Vegas despite never watching a "single episode"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his escapade at The FRIENDS Experience in Las Vegas alongside his kids. On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the media personality took to his YouTube channel, Perez Hilton And Family, and said that his kids had loved their time at the attraction.

According to Forbes, The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas has opened its doors for fans of the hit NBC sitcom, FRIENDS, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. The attraction reportedly features a Vegas-exclusive wedding chapel set inspired by characters Ross and Rachel’s marriage while they took a trip to Las Vegas in season 5.

The 47-year-old media personality noted that although his kids had not watched a single episode of FRIENDS, they loved the immersive experience.

“The real test of it is that my children...have not seen a single episode of FRIENDS. But they still loved this. Genuinely, had the best time. We made this space our own. From the hallway to the boys' apartment to the girls' apartment. These big recreations were my favorite thing because it really felt like you were there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official website of the MGM Grand Las Vegas states that The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas offers fans an “interactive experience” featuring many nostalgia-packed rooms, recreated sets, activations, Monica’s apartment, and the legendary fountain.

Perez Hilton claims The FRIENDS Experience is the “perfect thing” to do indoors

In the beginning of the August 14 video, talking about his kids, Perez Hilton said:

“I also brought some extra friends along, my kids, because they're family, and also some of my favorite friends like you. I love them. I love you. And we loved this. It was so much fun… My crew and I brought the good vibes. We were ready to have a good time, and The FRIENDS Experience delivered.”

Hilton also noted that his children enjoyed the iconic FRIENDS couch, learned about the history of the show, got fashion information, experienced behind-the-scenes trivia, and got to explore the show's universe.

Perez Hilton then claimed that The FRIENDS Experience is a “welcome” addition to the MGM Grand.

“If you're in town now, it's kind of the perfect thing to do because it's indoors, you're out of the heat, and it's fun. So much fun. We got to recreate the iconic pivot scene. From start to finish, The FRIENDS Experience is about just under an hour,” he added.

Per Forbes, the attraction marks the West Coast flagship location for the TV show. Meanwhile, according to Rolling Stone, The FRIENDS Experience officially opened on July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas.

According to People, Perez Hilton, whose birth name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr., is the father of three: two daughters, Mia Alma and Mayte Amor, and a son, Mario Armando III.

For the unversed, the NBC sitcom FRIENDS debuted in 1994. The American television series went on to become one of the most beloved and most-watched sitcoms in history, per Rolling Stone. The show also celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Petty, as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Joey Tribbiani, and Chandler Bing, respectively.

