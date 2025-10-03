'The Joe Rogan Experience,' 'The Ben Shapiro Show,' & more: 25 Podcasts eligible for Golden Globes Best Podcast category revealed

The Golden Globes recently announced the 25 podcasts eligible for its newly announced Best Podcast category. According to Variety, the Golden Globe Awards, which have been known to celebrate the best of film and television for decades, announced the expansion into the digital space by honoring the best podcasts in May 2025.The inaugural Best Podcast Golden Globe Award is scheduled to be presented at the 83rd annual awards ceremony in January 2026. Meanwhile, the nominees will be chosen from the list of 25 most-listened-to podcasts, which include the likes of The Joe Rogan Experience, The Ben Shapiro Show, and more.According to Variety, Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globe Awards, said in a statement:“This year’s inaugural list of eligible programs for the new Best Podcast eligibility list reflects the incredible depth, diversity and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today.”She further added in the statement:“From groundbreaking investigative series to deeply personal storytelling and innovative audio formats, this list showcases the power of podcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire audiences around the globe. The Golden Globes is proud to be the first major entertainment award to recognize this medium.”According to Deadline, the Golden Globes revealed that Luminate will determine the Top 25 qualifying podcasts among all eligible ones. The podcasts are reportedly picked based on a list of criteria, including audience reach and engagement. Other parameters like revenue, chart rankings, as well as direct data from platforms, such as Apple, Spotify and YouTube, are also taken into consideration. Meanwhile, the Top 25 podcasts will reportedly be invited to submit themselves for Golden Globes 2026 consideration, and voters will determine the six nominees from the pool of submissions.From The Joe Rogan Experience to The Ben Shapiro Show: All 25 podcasts eligible for the 2026 Golden Globes A view of the Golden Globe Trophy on display at The 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards (Image via Getty)According to Deadline, here is the full list of eligible podcast titles for the 2026 Golden Globes20/20 (from ABC News)48 Hours (from CBS News)Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardCall Her DaddyCandaceCrime JunkieDateline NBCGood Hang with Amy PoehlerMorbidMrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark &amp; Mysterious StoriesPardon My TakePod Save AmericaRotten MangoShawn Ryan ShowSmartLessStuff You Should KnowThe Ben Shapiro ShowThe Bill Simmons PodcastThe Daily (from The New York Times)The Joe Rogan ExperienceThe Megyn Kelly ShowThe Mel Robbins PodcastThe Tucker Carlson ShowThis Past Weekend w/ Theo VonUp First from NPRFor the unversed, this marks the first time that podcasts have reportedly been recognized by a major film and TV awards, outside of shows like the iHeart Podcast Awards, the Webby Awards, the Peabody Awards, the Ambies, the Shorty Awards, and more.Notably, the nominations for the Best Podcast category for the upcoming 2026 award ceremony will be announced at a later date. The 83rd Golden Globes ceremony is set to be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on Sunday, January 11, 2026.Meanwhile, the awards will reportedly air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.