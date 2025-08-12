What did Conor McGregor say about 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch? When UFC player made search for viral TikTok personality

In June 2024, former UFC champion Conor McGregor joined the wave of online attention surrounding “Hawk Tuah Girl,” a viral TikTok personality later identified as Hailey Welch. The crossover began when McGregor reacted to the trending meme with a now-deleted post on X, writing, “Have we located Hawk Tuah yet?” as reported by Daily Mail on June 25, 2024. Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet (Image via X/@TheNotoriousMMA)His comment quickly drew reactions from MMA fans, many of whom noted the unexpected shift from his usual fight promotion to internet culture commentary.The viral moment came shortly after McGregor had withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe, delaying what would have been his first UFC appearance in nearly three years.Who Is “Hawk Tuah Girl”?The meme originated from a TikTok street interview by Tim &amp; Dee TV, in which a woman, later identified as Hailey Welch, was asked what someone could do in bed to please a man. She replied in a thick Southern accent,“Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah, spit on that thang, you get me?”Welch, a Nashville native, quickly became a trending figure online. Her exaggerated gesture and delivery turned the phrase “hawk tuah” into an internet catchphrase, inspiring memes, merchandise, and apparel, including her “Hawk Tuah’24” hat line, which sold out shortly after launch.Hailey Welch gave her first full interview on July 1, 2024, speaking to Brianna Lapaglia on the Plan Bri podcast, as reported by The Sun on July 1, 2024.Welch said the TikTok clip was filmed the night she attended CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. After leaving, she was interviewed by Tim &amp; Dee TV. She admitted she had been drinking and that her comment was just a joke. She only found out the video had gone viral two days later, on July 1, 2024, according to The Sun.In the interview, she also clarified details about her background and addressed misinformation that had spread online after her viral moment.Hailey Welch Visits The SiriusXM Studio (Image via Getty)She confirmed she was 21 years old, worked in a spring factory, and had never been a preschool teacher, contradicting some early reports, saying,&quot;I’m not even old enough to be a teacher.&quot;Welch also denied being a bartender and dismissed claims that her father was a preacher, telling Lapaglia,&quot;My father is so far from a preacher it’s crazy.&quot;McGregor’s public interest in finding Hailey Welch fueled further online discussion. The interaction marked one of several moments in which the “Hawk Tuah” meme crossed from viral entertainment into mainstream sports conversation.By late June 2024, the “Hawk Tuah” phrase had transcended its original clip, becoming part of internet slang and social media trends. McGregor’s public acknowledgment was one of the high-profile reactions, which included Joe Rogan, drawing attention from audiences beyond TikTok.While Welch has leaned into her newfound fame through merchandise and public appearances, she has also used interviews to clarify her story, separating fact from rumor. As of July 2024, there was no public follow-up from McGregor on whether he ever met Welch.