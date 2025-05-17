Haliey Welch 'Hawk Tuah Girl' announces next career move 

Haliey Welch, famously known as the "Hawk Tuah Girl" following her viral moment in mid-2024, is making significant strides in her career as she transitions from internet sensation to a multifaceted entertainer.

Her rise to fame began with a street interview where her seemingly funny comment caught the attention of millions online. This sudden attention led her to explore different opportunities, including starting a merchandise line that brought in over $65,000 in sales.

Welch introduced the "Talk Tuah" podcast, in collaboration with Betr, the media company owned by Jake Paul, in September 2024. Among the guests on the podcast were comedian Whitney Cummings, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, giving listeners a mix of laughs, real-life moments, and insightful conversations.

Haliey Welch faced significant scrutiny following the launch of her cryptocurrency token, $HAWK, in December 2024. The price of the token rose dramatically and reached nearly $500 million, but dropped over 90% within minutes.

As a result of the fall, the investors suffered significant losses, and some thought it was just a "pump and dump" scheme.

Because of the controversy, the SEC initiated a probe to see if there were any violations of securities laws. According to an article published by TMZ on March 27, 2025:

"For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete."

Following the review, the SEC finished its inquiry and did not take any action against Welch.

Haliey's attorney, James Sallah, stated:

"The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey. Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future."

Welch admitted her regret over the situation and acknowledged that her supporters had lost significant money. To focus on her mental well-being, she was absent from the public eye for three months and has now returned to mark new beginnings in her career.

On April 1, Haley Welch confirmed that Talk Tuah was being brought back for a new season. The show is now hosted by Haley and produced by her company, 16 Minutes, which oversees its production.

With this latest development, their collaboration on Jake Paul’s media business, Betr Holdings, Inc., has officially ended. Vulture received a joint statement from both parties confirming the decision:

“Haliey Welch and Betr Holdings, Inc. have mutually agreed to end their partnership regarding the Talk Tuah podcast and wish each other well in their future endeavors.”

Alongside the podcast’s revival, Haliey Welch's growing influence in the media space continues with the announcement of an upcoming documentary. Bungalow Media + Entertainment, a company that has won Emmys, is developing the project.

The upcoming project is said to present a look at Welch’s speedy rise from unknown to instant meme after the video she appeared in went viral. As confirmed by Deadline, the film aims to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the intense and often chaotic rise that followed her breakout moment online.

