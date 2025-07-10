What happened to Dr Umar's daughter? Online reports explored in wake of recent viral post 

On July 9, 2025, the Instagram page @its_onsite posted a screenshot of Dr Umar Johnson's daughter Anisa's Instagram Story reporting that the psychologist's daughter had taken her life.

Written by an unknown third person, the IG story mentioned that Umar Johnson's daughter was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to her head in "traphouse down north philly." The post further mentioned,

"She claimed on live last week she didnt have any family so piz keep her in her prayers. I am someone who gave her clothes down Cumberland on Wednesday this is so sad she was such a sweet girl & just wanted genuine help smh praying for her soul god grant her forgiveness for taking her own life."

The Instagram page's post has garnered over 3K likes, more than a thousand comments, and over 2K re-shares at the time of this writing. Additionally, the person who posted the Story from Anisa's account mentioned that Umar Johnson's daughter reportedly gave her the account password to help her answer DMs, claiming they might've been the last person the psychologist's daughter spoke to.

No other media publication or portal confirmed the news of Anisa's demise by suicide. Additionally, Dr Umar's daughter posted a TikTok video of her dance moves on her Instagram account on July 9, 2025, creating more confusion on whether the claims concerning her death are true, given that there is a third person claiming they have access to her social media page.

Dr Umar hasn't commented on the same explicitly, however, he did touch upon the topic during a recent Instagram Live, as reported by the YouTube channel PetTeaBlog.

The YouTube channel mentioned that it was after getting bombarded with questions about his daughter that the psychologist said that he hoped she was safe. During his Instagram Live, Umar Johnson called his daughter 'Baby Smurf' and said that even though she had disrespected him in the past, he was still her father.

Dr Umar's daughter's accusation dubbing him a "deadbeat father" explored amid rumors of her demise

In March 2025, Dr Umar's daughter Anisa posted an Instagram video claiming that the psychologist had been absent from her life, especially on milestones of her life, stating,

"I’m 22 years old now. My dad has never been to anything important — no graduation, no birthday parties. Nothing. He has not been in my life. Again, I am not making this video to bash him. I am making this video to state facts.

She continued,

"Deadbeat fathers is very common nowadays, especially in the Black community right? We all know Dr Umar reps the Black community or whatever, but you can't rep that if you're not even in your daughter's life. You're moving backwards...Daughters who have deadbeat fathers should not have to go through this."

Anisa reportedly said she made the video to reach out to her sister after learning Umar Johnson had another daughter. She insisted the video wasn’t meant to publicly claim she was his biological daughter, but Umar Johnson quickly denied her claims in a post that has since been deleted.

According to Vibe's March 2025 report, in his currently deleted Instagram post, Umar Johnson wrote,

“Trying to build your streamers’ struggles off of my back? Coming up out of nowhere, acting like you been looking for me. Get mama smurf… I will have my White man paperwork. When can we do this sit-down?… Been paying child support since you came out the womb. Deadbeat who?”

In another deleted Instagram post, Umar Johnson took a stance against Anisa's accusations, mentioning that he would converse with her only if her mother were present.

“I am sure the truth will be revealed if all three of us are present together. I have absolutely nothing to hide, and I still have all of my family court paperwork in case any lies are told.” Umar Johnson stated

In addition to dubbing Dr Umar a "deadbeat father", Anisa also accused the internet personality of physically abusing her mother in another March 2025 Instagram video.

At the time, Umar Johnson asked his followers to pick a side, hinting at not giving much clout to Anisa's accusations.

