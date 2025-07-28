What are Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Haliey Welch's, achievements so far?

Haliey Welch shot to popularity as the &quot;Hawk Tuah Girl&quot; after a YouTube video by Tim &amp; Dee TV interviewing her on the street in Nashville in June 2024 went viral. In it, she used the catchphrase to describe a s*xual act. Since then, she has become a widely known internet meme and has capitalized on her momentum.Welch became an online sensation overnight. Her TikTok and Instagram accounts now have over four million followers, solidifying her status as an influencer and content creator. Recently, she was featured on the 2025 TIME100 Creators list for her digital presence, which includes her Spotify chart-topping podcast, Talk Tuah.In the past year alone, she has gone from zero to a hundred as she climbed the digital ladder. From her original viral moment to getting caught in a cryptocurrency scandal for her memecoin $HAWK, here's a rundown of Haliey Welch, AKA Hawk Tuah Girl's achievements and recent controversies.Haliey Welch, aka the 'Hawk Tuah Girl,' on the TIME100 Creators list of 2025 and other achievementsHow did Welch use her virality to launch her career?After garnering attention for her vox pop, Welch quit her day job and decided to fully commit to her new internet persona. 'Hawk Tuah' merchandise reportedly earned $65,000, according to merchandise manager Jason Poteete's interview on Rolling Stone published June 26, 2024.Welch also appeared in a Zack Bryan concert, a Shaquille O'Neal DJ set, and a New York Mets baseball game as the ceremonial first pitcher, all within the next few months.But things really picked up steam for Haliey Welch when the 'Hawk Tuah Girl' launched her podcast, Talk Tuah under Jake Paul's Betr, in September 2024. The interview format featured several celebrities, from Wiz Khalifa to JoJo Siwa. In October 2024, her podcast ranked in Spotify's top 5, ahead of popular ones like Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy and The New York Times' The Daily.TIME100 Creators, Paws Across America, and other achievementsHawk Tuah Girl's virality, consistent internet popularity, and foray into different types of media content earned her a spot on the TIME100 Creators 2025. In an era where the internet is one of the most important spaces for community building, her influential presence grabbed eyeballs. She pushed that momentum further, launching Paws Across America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn collaboration with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), Welch's non-profit organization focuses on raising awareness and financial advocacy for animal charities in the United States. On the website, she outlines the mission and purpose of her new venture, &quot;Ever since my life changed so publicly, I realized there had to be a reason for it. Growing up, the one constant in my life was my pets and they helped me get through so much. By starting Haliey Welch’s Paws Across America, my newfound financial blessings will be shared with the animals that need it most.”In her TIME100 Creators interview, she mentions that her &quot;whole purpose&quot; is to do something good and inspire others to do the same. This comes after her memecoin scandal in December 2024. The viral internet sensation launched a cryptocurrency memecoin called $HAWK on Solana, which reached a market capitalization of around $500 million before things went south.What happened to the Hawk Tuah Girl's cryptocurrency?Chaos quickly ensued with the memecoin, and within three hours, $HAWK saw a 91% downturn, trading at around $41.7 million according to CoinTelegraph reports published on December 5, 2024. This immediately raised suspicion. Welch came under the scanner as investors filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and lawsuits soon followed.The Hawk Tuah Girl and her team were accused of a pump-and-dump scheme and insider trading, all of which she denied. However, many fans who bought her cryptocurrency were enraged about the controversial situation. Coffeezilla, aka Steven Findeisen, a YouTuber and cryptocurrency journalist, did an exposé in XSpace on December 5, 2024, outlining why it could be a scam. He mentions, &quot;Unfortunately with situations like this, they're not targeting crypto bros, they're mostly targeting actual fans who have never been involved in the crypto space before.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her podcast episode published May 2025, Haliey Welch confirmed that she was under investigation by the FBI and the SEC after the memecoin's value plummeted, but was cleared of any wrongdoing. However, her reputation took a hit, with many Instagram comments calling her a &quot;Scammer&quot;. The content creator even made a lighthearted video acknowledging her nickname.She also mentioned that she did not make any money from the cryptocurrency. &quot;So, the only thing I got paid from the coin--it wasn't even from the coin, I got paid a marketing fee. That's all I made. I did not make a dime from the coin itself.&quot;- Haliey Welch, aka, the &quot;Hawk Tuah Girl&quot; on her podcastWhat's in store for Haliey Welch, aka the &quot;Hawk Tuah Girl&quot;?Big things are just around the corner for Haliey Welch. The &quot;Hawk Tuah&quot; sensation is re-launching her podcast under her own production company, 16 Minutes LLC. The company encompasses all her endeavors, including any Talk Tuah merchandise and her upcoming ventures. She is represented by The Penthouse CEO X for all future media opportunities. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWelch is also working on a tell-all documentary with the Emmy Award-winning production company, Bungalow Media + Entertainment. According to a Deadline article published on March 25, 2025, the documentary zooms in on the power of social media to push someone into the spotlight, and in the same breath, try to take it all away from them.Bob Friedman, producer and CEO of the production company, explains, &quot;There are very few people who know what it is like to achieve this level of fame and live under the 24/7 microscope known as social media. This documentary will serve as both an inspiring and entertaining story of Haliey’s journey.&quot;The Hawk Tuah Girl is also set to make a cameo in Glen Powell's Hulu series Chad Powers. The sports comedy show is set to premiere on September 30, 2025, so fans can keep an eye out for her appearance. She told TIME that she is open to more acting roles in the future, but her current focus is on Paws Across America.Haliey Welch, aka the &quot;Hawk Tuah Girl,&quot; has had an unconventional career trajectory, and she is gearing up for more.