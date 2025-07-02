When will The Running Man (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

The Running Man is an upcoming black comedy action film starring Glen Powell as the lead actor. It is based on Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name, which was published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman at the time. Edgar Wright directed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World screenwriter Michael Bacall.

Paramount Pictures will release The Running Man on November 7, 2025. This is not the first film adaptation of King's book. In 1987, a movie of the same name was released. Arnold Schwarzenegger played the lead character in the film directed by Paul Michael Glaser.

The Running Man is set in a futuristic America

The Running Man novel is set in a totalitarian and dystopian America where every aspect of life is controlled by the government, and the economy is in shambles. The most popular game show in that world with the same name broadcasts every move of the participants to the public.

Ben Richards, a man in desperate need of money to save his sick daughter, signs up to participate in the deadly but highly-rewarding game. In the show, the contestants called 'Runners' have to survive being hunted by the country's most dangerous professional killers for 30 days.

A Deadline article published on February 19, 2021, stated that the upcoming film will be more faithful to the source material and is not a remake of the first film, which was loosely based on the novel.

The Running Man's trailer gives a glimpse of the violent game show

Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer for the film on July 1, 2025. The trailer opens with a dramatic explosion on a bridge, sending a man plummeting over the edge. Then, the scene switches to a slum area as Ben Richards walks towards the camera, and a voiceover begins to reveal details about him.

Ben's wife tells him to watch himself, and he puts a hand on his heart. At one point in the trailer, she also says that no one ever comes back alive after participating in this game, but Ben is determined to win to get money for his daughter's treatment.

The show's producer manages to convince Ben that he can win the deadly show. The rest of the trailer features many high-risk chase scenes, which are also infused with some comedy here and there. The trailer shows how Ben becomes an unexpected fan favorite due to his grit and instincts, which seemingly pose a threat to the game's system.

Who stars in The Running Man?

Twister star Glen Powell will star as Ben Richards, the blacklisted man who plans to win the game show for his daughter's treatment. Powell earned global recognition with his role in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise.

Josh Brolin plays the role of the game show's producer, Dan Killian. Brolin most recently appeared in Denis Villeneuve's Dune film series and is also going to appear in the horror film Weapons and the mystery film Wake Up Dead Man.

Colman Domingo appears as Bobby Thompson, the game show's host. Domingo is an award-winning actor who most recently voiced Norman Osborn in Marvel Studios' animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The supporting cast of the film also includes Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, Michael Cera, and David Zayas.

The Running Man will be in theatres from November 7, 2025.

