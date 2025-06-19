Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone feud? FUBAR actor reveals what led to the action stars’ reconciliation

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently addressed the long-standing feud between himself and fellow action star Sylvester Stallone. Arnold gave new details of how their feud started and the conditions that made them reconcile. The actor told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy:

“We hated each other. We were kind of attacking each other and doing nasty things and saying nasty things about each other and all these stupid things.”

He said that their reconciliation started with a surprise business venture.

“All of a sudden, I started working with Robert Earl and Keith Parish to create the Planet Hollywood franchise, those restaurants,” explained Schwarzenegger. “The next thing I know is I get a phone call from my lawyer, who was also Sly’s lawyer, he said, ‘Arnold, is there any kind of room for Sly in Planet Hollywood?”

To which Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered thinking to himself:

“That’s actually a good idea, because it could bring us together. And I wanted that. At that point I had grown out of my craziness.”

Schwarzenegger and Stallone were once regarded as two of the most competitive performers in Hollywood, yet they became not only business partners but also good friends.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on the reconciliation

Two of the biggest action stars of the 1980s and 1990s, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were once bitter rivals.

Expendables 3 Dinner and Party sponsored by MATCHLESS - Source: Getty

Arnold and Stallone were leading two of the most popular action franchises at the time: The Terminator and Rocky, respectively.

But their relationship started to change towards the beginning of the 1990s when they became business partners on Planet Hollywood, a restaurant chain backed by several Hollywood figures.

“Sure enough, we made it work,” said the Terminator star of collaborating with Stallone. “And Bruce Willis became part of Planet Hollywood, Whoopi Goldberg became part of Planet Hollywood, Chuck Norris… It really was kind of an international cast.”

Over the following years, the feud was replaced with friendship, culminating in joint film efforts in movies, such as the Expendables series and Escape Plan.

Most recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger dwelt on this transformation in an interview appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, where he talked of how maturity and cooperation in workplaces contributed to the resolution of one of the most popular feuds in Hollywood.

As we speak, Arnold Schwarzenegger is enjoying the second season of his popular Netflix series FUBAR, released on June 12, 2025. The season introduces a new cast member, Carrie-Anne Moss, and a memorable tango scene with her.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, not long ago, Stallone appeared in Alarum (Jan 17, 2025) with Scott Eastwood, an action-thriller. He was also a co-writer and the producer of A Working Man, released March 28, 2025, and features Jason Statham and David Harbour.

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More