How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make? Details explored as America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 releases

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, following the team through another year of high-pressure performances, intense training, and personal stories. The new season, released on June 18, 2025, continues the docuseries’ behind-the-scenes look at the most well-known cheerleading team in the NFL.

It features director Kelli Finglass, head choreographer Judy Trammell, and several returning and new members of the squad. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 gives viewers access to what it takes to be an NFL cheerleader, from rehearsals and auditions to game-day routines.

The show also dives into the cheerleaders' personal and professional lives, exploring both triumphs and challenges. One question that is recurring among the audience: How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make?

As of 2024, the cheerleaders earn $625 per game and $200 for rehearsals, following a pay raise after years of advocacy.

How much do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make?

Veteran and rookie cheerleaders await team selection during tryouts in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2. (Image via Netflix)

According to a Daily Mail exclusive report published on June 18, 2025, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders currently earn approximately $625 for each home game and $200 for every rehearsal session, following a 400% pay raise that took effect in 2024.

While it's understood that not all cheerleaders receive identical pay, one former team member told the Daily Mail she earned between $15,000 and $22,000 annually during her time with the squad.

This increase came after years of internal discussions, media coverage, and advocacy led by veteran cheerleaders like Jada McLean and Armani Latimer. As reported by NBC Sports Boston on September 11, 2022, before the raise, the cheerleaders were earning approximately $400 per game and about $12 an hour for practices.

Most squad members also participate in promotional appearances and charity events, which provide additional income based on seniority and the event type. However, even with the raise, some cheerleaders noted on Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 that the income was still not enough to cover living expenses, leading many to work multiple jobs.

In episode 7, Megan McElaney stated that while they receive perks like salon services and uniforms, those don’t help with rent or student loans. The cheerleaders reportedly spend 30 to 40 hours a week training, performing, and preparing for game days.

Though they represent a high-profile NFL brand, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are officially classified as part-time employees. This classification prevents access to full benefits, like health insurance or retirement plans.

As shown in season 2, the docuseries captures their push for fairer compensation, documenting both the emotional and logistical toll of their demanding roles. In episode 7, fourth-year veteran Megan revealed that the team would receive a significant raise for the upcoming 2025–26 season.

This development was the result of coordinated efforts by senior team members, including meetings with legal advisors and the Cowboys' HR department. Although they ultimately decided against a walkout, the internal momentum created enough pressure to prompt change.

Armani Latimer, in the same episode, expressed her pride in being part of that shift, even if she would not directly benefit. Cheerleaders Jada McLean and Amanda also shared on camera the strain of juggling multiple jobs while cheering. Their concerns and determination were central themes throughout Season 2.

Director Kelli Finglass acknowledged their impact during the end-of-season banquet, as shown in episode 8 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2. During her speech, she praised the team members' efforts, saying they had "moved some mountains" within the organization.

What to expect from America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2

The team rehearses a new field routine at Ford Center in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2. (Image via Netflix)

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 premiered on June 18, 2025, and is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Emmy Award-winner Greg Whiteley (Cheer, Last Chance U), the new season opens with the competitive auditions for the 2024–25 NFL season.

Aspiring dancers from across the country arrive in Dallas to compete for a coveted spot on the 36-member squad. Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell return to lead the rigorous selection and training process.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 includes eight episodes that follow the team through training camp, game-day performances, and their team's personal journeys. Viewers will see fan-favorites like Reece and Kelly V alongside new hopefuls, although not all will make the final cut.

Returning cheerleader Victoria Kalina also appears in a new role, adding another layer to the show’s evolving cast. The series explores deeper issues beyond choreography and football sidelines. These include body image, social media pressure, and mental health challenges faced by the team.

Pay equity is also addressed more directly in season 2, with discussions among team members about contract conditions and compensation. The show also highlights the emotional stakes of auditions and cuts, revisiting routines like the squad’s high-kick performance to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck.

Some episodes focus on behind-the-scenes conversations around beauty standards, uniform rules, and how social media influences public perception of the cheerleaders. Viewers also get to witness private coaching moments and team huddles as the cheerleaders navigate the expectations of their roles.

Produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures, and Campfire Studios, the docuseries continues Netflix’s collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys franchise. The production uses handheld footage and personal interviews, giving audiences intimate access to the team’s experiences both on and off the field.

Netflix has confirmed that America’s Sweethearts is part of its broader content partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, which includes America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, a separate documentary releasing in August. NFL fans can also watch the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders live on Netflix during the 2025 Christmas Day game.

With America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 now streaming, audiences can get a detailed view of the cheerleaders’ roles both on and off the field. As the series gains more attention, it may continue to highlight broader conversations around compensation and recognition in professional cheerleading.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 promises to offer more than just dance routines; it aims to capture the cost of ambition, the weight of tradition, and the resilience of those who choose to stay. Viewers can catch the latest episodes on Netflix and follow for updates on future seasons.

