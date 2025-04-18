Who is Rich Sommer? Meet the actor playing the new HR head in Suits LA

Rich Sommer is an American actor who started doing improv before making a name for himself on the small and big screen. People may recognize him from AMC's Mad Men, guest appearances in The Office, and starring as Dean Riley in THE CW's police procedural In the Dark for two seasons.

More recently, Rich Sommer joined the Suits LA cast in its eighth episode, titled Acapulco. He's the new addition not only to the series but to Black & Associates as the firm's new head of HR. His character played a pivotal role in the workplace drama going on between the law firm's head of entertainment, Erica Rollins, and her associate, Leah, in the previous episode.

However, it's not yet known if Sommer's Marvin will join the cast for the rest of the season or if it was a one-time guest appearance for him. With that said, read on to find out more about Rich Sommer, his character in Suits LA, and his roles in dozens of TV shows and films in his filmography.

Who is Rich Sommer in Suits LA?

Rich Sommer as Marvin in Suits LA (Image via NBC)

Suits LA episode 8 introduced Rich Sommer as a new character in the Suits spinoff, and it also introduced him as the new employee in Ted Black's new law firm, Black & Associates. He plays Marvin Semple in the series, the new head of HR in the firm.

In episode 8, he confronted Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins about how she talked to Leah, played by Alice Lee. As he told Erica in the episode, Leah didn't complain about the supposed bullying, but Marvin overheard her telling Leah that associates working at the firm don't get personal time when there are jobs to be done.

As the new head of HR, Marvin took it upon himself to have a conversation with Erica about what he overheard. He said that Erica's tone was inappropriate and that what she told Leah about personal time was "a violation of firm policy." However, Erica Rollins told him to stay in his lane.

Everything to know about Rich Sommer

According to his IMDb page, Rich Sommer's acting career is a manifestation of his childhood dream. From studying theater at Moorhead's Concordia College, he reportedly ventured into improv comedy before making a name as an actor on TV and movies, which has always been his dream. He said in an interview with Cleveland magazine in 2009:

"My sights were always set on TV and film, but I never really expected it to work out. You leave grad school with a lot of hope, but you don't leave with a lot of expectations."

Decades after his debut in 2004's Death 4 Told, he has nearly a hundred acting credits and counting. Among his first acting roles in movies was playing the college friend of Anne Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. Sommer also made several guest-starring roles in famous TV shows early in his career, including The Office, Law & Order, and Ugly Betty.

However, what made Sommer a household name was playing Harry Crane, arguably one of the most-hated characters in the AMC period drama Mad Men. The show won 16 Primetime Emmys, one of which was the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble that Sommer shared with his fellow cast members.

Sommer also won the Best Actor trophy during the 2018 Fargo Film Festival for the mystery thriller A Crooked Somebody. Among his other credits on TV are GLOW, In the Dark, Minx, and Hulu's sports docudrama Clipped. In films, he can be seen in Fair Play, Summer of '89, and King Richard.

Rich Sommer is also starring in the upcoming horror movie based on the Bigfoot myth, Bigfoot Woods, which he told The Ely Echo in a November 2024 interview was a "particularly special story." The feature film has reportedly wrapped up filming and is anticipated to be released sometime in 2025.

Catch Rich Sommer in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

