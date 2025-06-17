America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2- Release date, concept, and everything we know so far

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2, the eagerly awaited second season of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, will arrive on June 18, 2025. This season will feature seven episodes, which will be available from midnight Pacific Time on release day.

Similar to its first season, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 will focus on the veteran and rookie cheerleaders as they move through the audition and training process to try to make the cheerleading squad for the 2024-2025 season.

Along with the technical aspects, season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will emphasize the personal aspects, particularly the cheerleaders' experiences during the audition process. There will be many happy moments, as well as sad ones, making for an engaging viewing experience.

Release details about America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2

All seven episodes of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 will drop on Netflix at midnight PT. Anyone with a subscription to the platform can watch the show at no extra cost from that designated time.

If one isn't subscribed to the streaming service and is willing to watch the show, they can do so by paying a nominal price. Platform subscriptions start as low as $7.99 a month and go up to $24.99 a month.

That being said, the release timings for the show will be different in different regions based on the time zones they follow. For instance, within the US, the timings will be different for regions that follow Pacific Time, Central Time, Eastern Time, and Mountain Time. While the first one has already been mentioned, for the rest, the timings will be 2:00 am CT, 3:00 am ET, and 1:00 am MDT.

What is season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders about?

While the concept and the overall narrative of season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will remain the same, the specific elements will be different. This is solely because, besides some veteran cheerleaders, it will feature new people with new experiences, setting it apart from the experiences of most of the people featured in the previous season.

The official synopsis for season 2 of the show, as noted by Netflix, reads:

"Directed by Emmy Award–winner Greg Whiteley (Cheer, Last Chance U), the first episode of the new season opens as the first did — with the grueling competitive tryouts that young women from all over the country come to Dallas to endure. "

It continues:

"DCC is the pinnacle of professional cheerleading, and Kelli Finglass, the team director, and Judy Trammell, the head choreographer, have returned to find the 36 best dancers from this smiling army of hopefuls."

A list of all the veteran and rookie members to be featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2

All the veterans who will be seen in the second season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are as follows:

Armani

Chandi

Jada

KayDianna

Kayla H.

Kleine

Megan

Reece

Sophy

The rookie candidates to be featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 include:

Abby

Ariel

Ava

Charly

Clare Marie

Cooper

Dayton

Jenna

Kelly V

Madie K

The coaches for America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 will be Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

Season 1 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

