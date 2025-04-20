7 docuseries to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Diamond Heist

The Diamond Heist (2025) is a three-part documentary unveiling the biggest robbery attempt at the turn of the millennium. Told from the point of view of both the robbers and the officials assigned to the task of stopping them, this is a one-of-a-kind true crime series for fans of a classic cat-and-mouse chase.

For the diamond heist to happen, three things had to be set in motion. The world had to enter the year 2000. London had to unveil its new Millennium Dome, complete with a 350-million-pound diamond called "The Millennium Star" as its star attraction. A team of professional armed robbers had to escape the watchful eyes of the Scotland Yard to pull it off.

Executive produced by Guy Ritchie, this is Netflix's flashy new addition to the crime docuseries genre. For fans who enjoyed The Diamond Heist, here are some more recommendations.

Heist, How to Rob a Bank, and other true-crime docuseries like The Diamond Heist

1) Heist (2021)

Heist, a Netflix original docuseries (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Through re-enactments and recounts from those involved, Heist documents three of America's biggest robberies. The first story follows a hypnotist and his victim as they attempt to rob $3.1 million from a protected truck in Las Vegas. The second takes fans to a crew that uses TV shows to plan an airport heist. The third enters the world of expensive alcohol, and a man gives in to his desire to steal them.

The Diamond Heist fans will enjoy the first-hand interviews from the perpetrators and law enforcement, while they sit back and enjoy three stories of ordinary people almost pulling off extraordinary (albeit illegal) feats.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) How to Rob a Bank (2024)

Official title card of the documentary (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This true-crime documentary follows the rise and fall of "The Hollywood Bandit" and his crew, notoriously known for pulling off close to twenty bank robberies in the 90s. Can the mysterious crew and its leader escape the cops who are inching closer?

Told through first-person encounters and law enforcement accounts, this documentary is an interesting look into the mind of an eccentric robber and drug addict. The fast-paced narration and editing also make it a thrilling entertainer for fans of The Diamond Heist.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Evil Genius (2018)

A Netflix true crime docuseries (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In this chilling true-crime docuseries, the real story behind the 2003 "collar bomb" robbery case is uncovered. Brian Wells, a pizza deliveryman, robs a bank with a bomb strapped to his neck. But there's way more to the story. Peeling back the layers, the police discover that Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, a mentally ill woman with a string of dead boyfriends, was the puppet master all along.

The Diamond Heist fans will appreciate this immersive account of a bank robbery and all the motivations behind it. This four-part docuseries delves deeper into the psyche of the perpetrator, with first-hand accounts from director Trey Borzillieri's interactions with Diehl-Armstrong.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (2021)

Official title card of the docuseries (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Two men dressed as police officials entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990 and walked out in plain sight with some of the museum's most valuable art pieces. Law enforcement scrambled to identify the suspects and retrieve the stolen paintings.

This four-part documentary series is a perfect binge for fans of The Diamond Heist. It explores the chaos and the cleverness surrounding a heist, as well as the law enforcement's need to piece the puzzle together. Be warned, this is an unsolved case, and the ending is left cold and open.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Biggest Heist Ever (2024)

Official title card of the documentary (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This true-crime documentary follows the story of Heather and Ilya, an aspiring rapper duo and couple, who pulled the rug from under everyone's noses and stole almost 120,000 bitcoins worth $4 billion. With a case that made the FBI scratch their heads, the couple almost got away with the biggest heist ever.

Fans of The Diamond Heist's almost sarcastic narrative tone will enjoy this documentary's storytelling, ending with the arrest of the couple.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Inside the Heist (2022)

A peek "Inside the Heist" (Image via YouTube/discovery plus India)

From jewelry to art and beyond, this true-crime docuseries explores the world's criminal underbelly, exposing some of the weirdest, most audacious attempts at seeking riches. Directed by Jamie Batten, Matthew Wortman, and Nick Poyntz, the six-part series has some of the most thrilling narratives.

Inside the Heist is the perfect pick for fans of The Diamond Heist, looking for a versatile range of cases from across the world. It opens with its own version of the Millennium Dome robbery, focusing on what goes on in the minds of the criminals and the law enforcement, as they embark on the cat-and-mouse chase to solve these cases.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) 3 Ton$: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (2022)

The original title of the docuseries (Image via YouTube/Netflix Brasil)

In August 2005, Brazil saw one of its most brazen robbery cases. A crew of robbers tunneled their way under the Central Bank in Fortaleza, Brazil, stealing and escaping with 160 million Brazilian Reais. As authorities scrambled to put a case together, things proved to be difficult. Where do they even begin?

For The Diamond Heist fans, this docuseries provides interesting intel into the workings of the robbers' minds, with first-hand interview accounts of their heist plans and motives.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Fans of The Diamond Heist can also watch Guy Ritchie's fictional works revolving around mobs, heists, and lots of edge-of-the-seat action!

