Who is Kevin Meredith? Details about The Diamond Heist subject, explored

Kevin Meredith, the man once tasked with piloting the escape boat during the failed Millennium Dome diamond heist, remains out of the public eye more than two decades later.

Involved in what was then considered one of the most ambitious robbery plots in British history, Meredith served as the getaway driver during the 2000 attempt to steal £200 million worth of diamonds, including the 203-carat Millennium Star.

As per multiple sources, Meredith was recruited shortly before the heist and later claimed he was coerced into joining the plot due to personal threats over a debt.

While four of the main perpetrators were convicted of conspiracy to rob and received up to 18-year sentences, Kevin Meredith was found guilty of the lesser charge of conspiracy to steal and sentenced to five years, according to The Telegraph report dated February 19, 2002.

Since his release, he has stayed out of the spotlight and has not been publicly active. Kevin Meredith current whereaboust are unknown. His role is revisited in The Diamond Heist on Netflix, though Meredith himself does not appear in the series.

Kevin Meredith waited nearby on the Thames in a speedboat, prepared to aid the gang’s escape

Kevin Meredith, the speedboat driver in the 2000 Millennium Dome diamond heist, was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy to steal. Positioned on the River Thames near Queen Elizabeth Pier, he was meant to capture the robbers after their attempted raid. He was caught when police surrounded the boat after the heist.

As per crimeandinvestigation.co.uk, Meredith claimed he was coerced into his role by William Cockram, a lead conspirator, who had allegedly threatened Meredith’s family over unpaid debts.

As per standard.co.uk April 13, 2012, at the time, Kevin Meredith had no significant criminal background. He told the court that the only dishonest thing he had ever done was watch television without a licence. At the time, he was operating his own charter boat, Random Harvest, out of Brighton Marina when he came into contact with Cockram.

The plot and arrest: Inside the failed £200 million raid

The group intended to smash through the Dome’s wall using a specially adapted JCB digger, deploy smoke grenades, and break reinforced glass display cases with sledgehammers to steal diamonds, chief among them, the 203-carat Millennium Star valued at more than £200 million.

Unknown to them, police had replaced the gems with fakes, anticipating an attack following months of surveillance. Operation Magician, led by Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad, placed over 200 officers, some disguised as tourists and cleaners, inside the Dome and on nearby escape routes, including the river.

On November 7, 2000, the plan was executed but quickly unraveled as police intervened just moments before the gang could seize the fake diamonds. Judge Michael Coombe stated,

“This was a wicked, professional plan and one which was carried out with the minutest attention to detail. Mercifully the police were on to it.”

Four members- Raymond Betson, William Cockram, Aldo Ciarrocchi, and Robert Adams were convicted of conspiracy to rob and sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison. Kevin Meredith, however, was acquitted of that charge and convicted on the lesser offense of conspiracy to steal.

Where is Kevin Meredith now?

Following his release in the mid-2000s, Kevin Meredith has kept a low profile. Meredith has not resurfaced publicly, and no known interviews or media appearances have been made since his sentence. Unlike other gang members, some of whom reoffended or appeared in the media, Meredith appears to have stepped away from public life.

His involvement and the wider case are revisited in The Diamond Heist on Netflix, a 2025 documentary produced by Guy Ritchie. Although Kevin Meredith does not appear on screen, the series identifies him as the boat pilot and briefly updates viewers on his role and legal outcome.

