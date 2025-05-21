What is Preserve? Zack Peter details how former employees of Blake Lively's company labelled it "toxic" and "unprofessional"

American actress Blake Lively has recently been hit by “toxic” workplace allegations. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a total of six former staffers at her defunct company, Preserve, have come forward to reveal the “unprofessional” treatment they experienced at the lifestyle company.

Notably, Preserve was established in the year 2014. The lifestyle online shop, which sold high-priced artisanal home goods, reportedly crashed within a year and shuttered in 2015.

According to Vogue, A Simple Favor actress, while talking about shutting down her brand, said:

“We have an incredible team of people who do beautiful work, but we launched the site before it was ready, and it never caught up to its original mission: It’s not making a difference in people’s lives, whether superficially or in a meaningful way.”

Currently, amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, the Daily Mail did an exclusive exposé on the “toxic” environment at the workplace run by the actress. Published on Monday, May 20, 2025, an ex-employee at Preserve alleged:

“The workplace allegations that Blake is making now [against Baldoni] are deeply ironic, given that it was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining and disorganized environments you could imagine.”

Zack Peter details "unprofessional" workplace environment at Blake Lively's Preserve

After the alleged “toxic” work environment of Blake Lively's company came into light, American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter discussed how the actress was criticized by former staffers in an X video on May 20, 2025.

Comparing Blake Lively's Preserve with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, the media personality noted that the company was run in part by the actress's brother, Eric Lively.

“Former employees are saying that it was toxic and unprofessional. Some of them even threatened to sue Blake for how they were treated, but ultimately took a payout, reportedly up to $300,000.”

Peter also discussed how the employees claimed that Leslie Sloane, the publicist of The Age of Adaline actress, was the reason why the employees had been silenced. Notably, as per the ex-employees, things went downhill when Eric ended up taking the lead.

“And then he started running the company out of his New York City studio apartment that staffers claim smelled like weed and didn't even have any real furniture or like actual desks for them to sit at. That they would have to work on the floor of his apartment.”

The podcaster in his X video also talked about how Blake Lively ignored her staff’s complaints about her brother “mismanaging” the company. It was also revealed that the 43-year-old was having an affair with one of the employees, despite being married at that time. Zack added:

“She wanted nothing to do with it. She didn't want to hear anything about it. She just wanted the company run.”

Notably, in June 2015, in an interview with TIME magazine, Blake Lively reportedly blamed her lifestyle brand's dull launch and failure on sexism and the media.

Meanwhile, as per Vogue, after Blake Lively initially sued Justin Baldoni for s*xual harassment and damaging her professional reputation during the film’s promotion, in December 2024, the actress further alleged that the It Ends With Us director-producer, Jamey Heath fostered a toxic work environment during filming of the movie. Notably, Lively and Baldoni’s trial date is set for the spring of 2026.

