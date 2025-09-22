“What. The. F**k.”: Perez Hilton horrified after police find four dead infants in closet & attic following woman’s eviction from rental home

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after a woman from Armstrong County, rural Pennsylvania, was charged in connection with the death of four infants. On Sunday, September 21, 2025, the social media personality took to his blog post and detailed the “horrifying” offence reportedly conducted by Jessica Mauthe, a 39-year-old woman.

Hilton, in his blog post, detailed the events which led to the gruesome discovery. The blogger noted that Jessica Mauthe was evicted from her rental home for non-payment. However, after Brent Flanigan, the landlord, went inside the house to clean, he discovered a foul smell coming from a trash bag stashed in a closet.

According to the 47-year-old YouTube personality, after the landlord went into the closet to check, he found a dead baby inside the bag. Reacting to this, Perez Hilton quipped.

“What. The. F**k.”

Meanwhile, according to Perez Hilton, WTAE News and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, reports that the vacant residence was thoroughly searched. The police further reportedly discovered two more bags in the attic. Per WTAE News and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, each of the two bags reportedly contained another dead infant. Notably, Mauthe was tracked down and charged with several counts.

However, the police continued to investigate. Days later, the officials with the Pennsylvania State Police, as per Perez Hilon, announced that they had discovered the remains of a fourth set of infants inside a bedroom and the attic of the house.

Meanwhile, in an article published on September 18, 2025, CBS News reported that the Pennsylvania State Police has announced that Mauthe is facing one count of criminal homicide, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of concealing the death of a child and four counts of abuse of a corpse.

Perez Hilton details the allegations against Jessica Mauthe

In his Sunday blog post, Perez Hilton cited the Post-Gazette’s report, which confirmed that Mauthe has allegedly admitted to investigators that she hid the bodies of three of the infants. As per reports, the 39-year-old woman claimed that the infants were her own, whom she hid shortly after giving birth to them.

The police report from the Post-Gazette stated:

“She could hear the child making several noises. Mauthe removed the child from the toilet, wrapped a towel around the infant’s entire body, where it remained until it stopped making noises.”

Perez Hilton also mentioned in his blog post that Jessica gave birth to a baby in the bathroom about six years ago. However, the woman passed out after hearing the baby “whimpering.” Mauthe also alleged that after she regained her consciousness, the baby was dead.

“OMG… Wow. We don’t even know what to say. So, so sad,” Perez Hilton remarked.

Notably, Jessica reportedly told cops that she also gave birth to the two other children in similar circumstances. The accused had also put their remains in garbage bags and then tote bags.

For the unversed, the circumstances surrounding the fourth infant, who was discovered later, are uncertain. The police have also reportedly argued that Mauthe never sought medical attention for any of her infants, nor did she notify any other person about their deaths.

