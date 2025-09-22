Why is Halsey "not allowed" to make new album? Perez Hilton says "she won’t stay quiet" despite facing setbacks from "label overlords"

American blogger and columnist, Perez Hilton, has reacted to the “bombshell confession” of Halsey after the singer revealed the hiatus behind her music album release. According to E! News, the 30-year-old artist sat down with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe and expressed frustration that her record label is allegedly preventing her from working on a new record. On Thursday, September 18, 2025, American singer-songwriter Halsey addressed why she has not been releasing a new album. She told Zane:“I can’t make an album right now—I’m not allowed to. That’s the reality.”During her sit-down with Apple Music, the artist claimed that her record label is allegedly hesitant due to the commercial performance of her latest album, The Great Impersonator. The Without Me singer, according to E! News, confessed that her label is not letting her make new music because her October 2024 album “didn't perform the way they thought it was going to.”On September 20, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to his blog post and advocated for Halsey’s creative freedom. After the singer addressed her album break, the media personality took a jab at her team and called them &quot;label overlords&quot;.“Jeez. But if we know anything about Halsey, it’s that she won’t stay quiet. Here’s to her hopefully eventual creative freedom!” Perez Hilton quipped. Meanwhile, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, went on to defend her last project. According to E! News, she referenced her 2020 album Manic's success and argued: “If I'm being honest with you, the [Great Impersonator] album sold 100,000 f**king copies first week. That's a pretty big first week, especially for an artist who hasn't had a hit in a long time. The tour is the highest-selling tour of my entire career, but they want Manic numbers from me. Everyone wants Manic numbers from me. I can’t do that every single time.”Notably, many songs on the singer's The Great Impersonator album reportedly drew inspiration from her health struggles. According to E! News, the artist was diagnosed with lupus and a bone marrow disorder.Halsey expresses her disapproval of being compared to Taylor SwiftThe 30-year-old musician, while speaking to Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe, dismissed being compared to pop stars like Taylor Swift in terms of music sales. Defending her musical career and the sales of The Great Impersonator, the Closer singer said:“What would be considered a success for most artists, a success story, 100,000 albums in the first week, in an era when we don’t sell physical music, okay, with no radio hit, nothing. But it’s a failure … in the context of the kind of success that I’ve had previously.”The Eastside singer further added:“But if my record comes out with 100,000 copies first week — with no radio play, no real support — and the comparison is, ‘Why isn’t she doing Taylor Swift numbers?’ Are you f**king kidding me?”Halsey performs At The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, speaking with Zane Lowe, the singer also expressed gratitude towards her dedicated fans. According to People, the artist admitted that her fans are the “only reason” that she is “even able to make anything at all.”For the unversed, Halsey is currently signed to Columbia Records. The singer reportedly parted ways with Capitol Records in 2023. Her previous label released her first four albums, including her 2015 debut album, Badlands.