What is Woody Allen's net worth? Director claims being canceled by Hollywood was "not a problem" as he had already "made enough money"

American director and actor Woody Allen recently opened up about getting “canceled” by Hollywood during his appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast on September 1, 2025.

Ad

On Monday, Bill Maher asked Woody Allen if his life had gone through any personal or financial struggles after being shunned by Hollywood. The director, who, according to Celebrity Net Worth, reportedly has a net worth of $140 million, responded that he faced “no problem.”

The YouTube channel for the Club Random podcast shared a video of the 89-year-old director discussing various topics with the 69-year-old political commentator. When Bill Maher said, “You were a victim of over excesses of the #MeToo movement and wokeness and a lot of inconsistencies,” Woody Allen quipped:

Ad

Trending

“I was lucky because you know that that could be ruinous, depending when everything happened. I was much older. I had done 45 movies already. I had made enough money so I could retire for life comfortably.”

Ad

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker then told Bill Maher that he was already considering retirement from filmmaking.

“You know, I was thinking even I only want to make a few more movies, and then I would like to start to write books and plays, and so it happened to me at a time when it was no problem.”

Woody Allen recalls feeling “fortunate” amid facing cancel culture

During his Club Random podcast appearance on Monday, Woody Allen also shared his thoughts on his personal life controversies and scandals. When Bill Maher pointed out that the first wave of controversies began in the 1990s with Soon-Yi Previn and Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen dismissed facing “practical problems.”

Ad

“I found the whole thing an interesting and amusing experience in many ways, and only because I had already done so many movies and had accumulated enough financial resources… I wasn't hurt by it. But if I was, 40 or 50 or 30 or something, it would have been very, very painful.”

According to The Guardian, the Midnight in Paris director was accused of s*xual assault in 1992 by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Reportedly, two investigations later cleared Allen. The filmmaker claimed that the accusations were orchestrated in retaliation by Mia Farrow after she found out about Allen’s affair with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

Ad

"Coup De Chance" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Talking about the investigation, Allen further explained:

Ad

“I was never charged with anything. Nothing ever happened in both investigations. So, I never really suffered as much as you might think, but I will say it was fortunate. It came at a fortunate time in my life because I didn't have to worry about money, and I didn't have to worry about making films.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Woody Allen stated that he has “great faith in evidence” and dismissed being canceled as a “bad moment.” The director also recalled watching people talk about the incident on television.

Woody Allen married Soon-Yi Previn in 1997. According to People, Soon-Yi is his third wife. The couple has two adopted daughters, Bechet and Manzie. Meanwhile, Soon-Yi was the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, who was in a 12-year relationship with Allen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More