Who are Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz's kids? Youtuber recalls "long text" she saw while filming their daughter's first haircut

Internet personality Catherine Paiz recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, on May 28, 2025. In the podcast, she opened up about a “long text” message she saw on her ex-husband, Austin McBroom’s phone, which allegedly led her to find out about his cheating for the first time.

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom rose to fame through their YouTube channel, The ACE Family. According to People, the former couple’s channel, where they shared their vlogging content with their three children, grew to 18 million subscribers.

Their three children, Elle, Alaïa, and Steel, who are now 9, 6, and 4 years old, respectively, grew up on camera until Catherine and Austin announced their split in January 2024.

The 34-year-old YouTuber shared her side of the story for the first time with the Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper. She recalled the time when she saw the “long text,” allegedly from a woman, while filming their daughter's first haircut.

During the interview, Catherine described how she found out that her husband had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their third child.

“I grabbed the phone... This long text comes through 'If you really love your wife...' I was like, yelling, screaming, 'Tell me please, please just tell me who that was. I feel so stupid, just tell me. I’m having a baby, please, just tell me,'" she said.

Catherine Paiz reveals Austin McBroom’s one thing that felt like “a punch to the gut”

During the May 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the content creator mom, Catherine Paiz, broke down in tears and recalled Austin’s words, which she said really hurt her.

“One thing he said that really just was a punch to the gut was, 'Yes, I cheated and she was OK with it as long as I said you don't embarrass me.’ And that is not true. I never ever said that... I would never want my kids to think that that is okay to cheat... and I will make sure that I raise them and that they know that they never ever do that,” she said.

Catherine Paiz also revealed that she felt relieved after her ex-husband, Austin McBroom, admitted to cheating on her. She added:

“I never heard him say the words ‘I cheated’ until about a week ago when that first chapter of my book came out. I've never heard him say the words ‘I cheated.’ And when I heard the words, I was like ‘Oh my god, finally I heard it. Thank you so much. That was all I was waiting for. Thank you.’ That's all I needed to hear.”

The 34-year-old also claimed that Austin McBroom had allegedly cheated on her with 20 women, although she did not know if it was true. Meanwhile, according to People, Catherine Paiz is now dating Igor Ten. She announced her new relationship ten months after announcing her split from her ex-husband.

Notably, the former couple launched their YouTube channel, The ACE Family, in 2016. Their videos featured daily life content, pranks, and challenges. Their channel consists of over 700 videos. They last posted a video on their The ACE Family channel on June 10, 2023.

In other news, Austin McBroom had reportedly said that going forward, he would be keeping his relationships private.

