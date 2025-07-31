  • home icon
Who are the suspects charged in viral Cincinnati brawl? Michael Knowles criticizes law enforcement for letting them off “with a slap on the wrist”

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:31 GMT
Michael Knowles at the Mr. Birchum series premiere (Image via Getty)

American conservative political commentator and YouTuber Michael Knowles recently slammed law enforcement after footage of a brawl near the Cincinnati Jazz Festival went viral on the internet. According to BBC News, a total of three people were arrested in connection with the late-night assault in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend.

BBC News reported that three people, namely 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, and 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, had been charged in the Cincinnati Jazz Festival brawl with assault and aggravated riot. Meanwhile, the police in the US city had earlier said they were searching for a total of five people in connection with the viral fight.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, Michael Knowles took to his YouTube channel and criticized law enforcement for allegedly letting the suspects off by giving them mild punishment. In The Michael Knowles Show, the media personality noted that a group of black people attacked a white guy and a white lady.

The media host mentioned that the only thing that could be done to improve the situation in Cincinnati, for the white and black people, victims and perpetrators, was to “enforce the law and punish the evildoers”. But he claimed:

“That's not what happened here. You know what happened? People are already being let off and had already been let off with a slap on the wrist. That seems to be in part how we got to this moment.”
youtube-cover
The 35-year-old also detailed that one of the perpetrators, Montianez Merriweather, according to the Fraternal Order of Police, was given a $4,000 bond at 10%. Explaining that the wrongdoer would only have to pay $400 to post bond, Michael Knowles added:

“And what is the consequence? What happens when you arrest obviously dangerous, violent criminals and then you let them out basically for free? Guess what happens? They go out and commit more crimes, and then single mothers are lying on the ground with blood coming out of their mouths, and tourist guys are getting kicked in the streets.”
Michael Knowles claims the justice system is “corrupt and incompetent” after the Cincinnati Jazz Festival brawl

In the video shared on July 30, 2025, Michael Knowles also called out the justice system for not having “interest” in enacting justice in the Cincinnati Jazz Festival brawl.

The media personality said that law enforcement was just trying to manage a "political situation" and, in doing so, they gave "inordinate mercy" to the guilty. Condemning the law enforcement for not caring for the innocent and encouraging perpetrators to commit more crimes, Knowles continued:

"They let criminals out on $400 bonds when they got them on pretty serious crimes... And the blood coming out of that lady's mouth is on the hands of the corrupt and incompetent justice system that we've got in Cincinnati and elsewhere around the country."
Meanwhile, according to the BBC News, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge confirmed that the brawl broke out on Saturday, July 26, 2025. A video footage of the brawl shared by the Facebook account, Signal 99, went viral.

Notably, Theetge had reportedly said that more people would be charged. She warned that anyone who had put their "hands on another individual" during the incident in an attempt to cause harm would also "face consequences."

