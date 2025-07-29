  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • “Treating human beings as commodities” — Michael Knowles reacts to the Tea App being hacked, claims members are getting “exactly” what they deserve

“Treating human beings as commodities” — Michael Knowles reacts to the Tea App being hacked, claims members are getting “exactly” what they deserve

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:35 GMT
Michael Knowles reacts to the Tea App being hacked (Image via Getty)
Michael Knowles reacts to the Tea App being hacked (Image via Getty)

Recently, the Tea App went viral and reached the number one spot in the App Store in the US. The app allegedly allows women to anonymously share information about men they are dating or have dated in the past. The women-exclusive app recently came under attack from hackers, and thousands of photo IDs and pictures of women were leaked online.

Ad

Podcaster Michael Knowles has now reacted to the news of the hack in his July 28 episode of The Michael Knowles Show. Knowles called the Tea App a "Yelp service for women" and stated that it raised concerns for men. The podcaster called the data breach "great news," adding that the app users "deserve" it.

"This is one of these great news stories because everyone involved is getting exactly what he and she deserves because they are treating dating like going shopping for a handbag. They are treating human beings as commodities to be rated and reviewed like a restaurant. And as a consequence, they themselves are being treated as commodities," Knowles said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Michael Knowles argued that the Tea app, which allows women to verify if a "guy is a creep," and avoid potentially dangerous situations, highlights a double standard. He added that if there were a similar app for men where they could rate women, it would be called "totally reprehensible." Knowles also shared his views on dating methods.

"You should not be just randomly meeting strangers on the internet. That's probably a bad idea. A lot of people date that way now. But there are at least ways to put some limits on it. And you, you could geo uh circumscribe it," he added.
Ad

Knowles advised that people can opt for the "old-fashioned way" of dating, where they can ask their family members or co-workers to set a date for them. He added that people can meet through "organic settings" like school, church, or work. He concluded by saying one should avoid dating like a "marketplace."

"If you though just treat dating like an open marketplace, well then you're going to be treated like a good that is bought and sold in the marketplace," Knowles said.
Ad

More about the data breach of the Tea App

Ad

The 2023 women-only app that claims to let women spot "red flags" came under a massive hacking attack days after it went viral. On Friday, the app company confirmed the news of hacking and revealed that more than 72,000 pictures of its users, along with their ID proofs, had been leaked. A spokesperson for the Tea App released a statement and assured that the necessary steps are being taken.

"Protecting Tea users' privacy and data is their highest priority. Tea is taking every necessary step to ensure the security of the platform and prevent further exposure," the spokesperson said.
Ad

However, on Monday, the Tea app announced that the data breach was much bigger and some users' direct messages had also been accessed by the hackers. On July 28, the app shared a post on Instagram informing users about the additional breach.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the affected system offline. At this time, we have found no evidence of access to other parts of our environment," the post read.
Ad

The DM option in the Tea App has been temporarily suspended. The company reassured users that it would share more information about the data hack once further details are discovered. The app is also providing free identity protection services to users whose data was compromised in the attack.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications