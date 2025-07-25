“Spiraled completely out of control” — Brett Cooper compares the Tea App to “Are we dating the same guy” Facebook groups 

The Tea app has recently gone viral, climbing to the number one spot on the App Store in the US. It is an app designed exclusively for women, allowing users to anonymously share information about men they are dating or seek to date. Women can upload photos to gain insights from others and categorize men as either “red flags” or “green flags.”Following the virality of the Tea app, podcaster Brett Cooper shared her reaction to it in the July 24 episode of The Brett Cooper Show. While reporting on the app and explaining its purpose, Cooper also expressed concern about how the Tea app could be misused. &quot;It has become a place where women can just complain and pile on about innocent men who have again no idea that this is actually happening...this is not the first time that this has happened. And it's not the first time that this has completely spiraled out of control and moved so far away from what the intended purpose of a platform like this is for,&quot; she said.Brett Cooper highlighted the privacy issues that men can face due to the exclusivity of the Tea app. She stated that men are worried about potentially exaggerated accusations made against them on the app, as they have no means to &quot;defend themselves.&quot;Further in the podcast, Brett Cooper compared the Tea app with local “Are we dating the same guy” Facebook groups where women shared similar information on the guys they dated. Cooper said that the intention behind them was to &quot;unearth cheating partners,&quot; but they turned into a place of &quot;speculation and insults&quot; and led to harassment of men.Ahead in the episode, Cooper cited several examples from reports and Reddit, where women have commented on men whom they didn't even meet. Brett Cooper called it &quot;peer pressure pile-on.&quot; Commenting on this alleged behavior further, Cooper said:&quot;And it feels good to trash on men because men are the worst and f the patriarchy. Like that. All of those ideologies, those values, those attitudes about men have led us to this point where men, innocent men who have done nothing wrong, who've literally not even interacted with this person, are getting harassed online.&quot;More about the Tea App, on which Brett Cooper raised concerns View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe app was launched in 2023 by Sean Cook, who designed it after an experience related to her mother. The app was designed to make dating safe for women. The official website of the app says:&quot;Founder Sean Cook launched Tea after witnessing his mother’s terrifying experience with online dating—not only being catfished but unknowingly engaging with men who had criminal records.&quot;The app allows women to anonymously share photos of men and ask for &quot;tea&quot; (information or gossip) on them from other women on the app. According to the website, the safety tools of the Tea app comprise:Background checksCatfish image searchS*x offender searchPhone number lookupCriminal record search.The Tea app, which is marketed as a tool to avoid &quot;red flags,&quot; offers some free features, whereas others come at a price. The app has a real-time check mechanism to prevent men from gaining access to the information on it.As per the official website, 10 percent of the profit from the app goes to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.