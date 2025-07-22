“He almost made a good point” — Brett Cooper reacts to Barack Obama’s comment about having gay mentors on Michelle’s podcast

Former US President Barack Obama recently appeared on his wife Michelle Obama's podcast. On the July 16 episode of the IMO podcast, hosted by Michelle and Craig Robinson, Barack Obama opened up about many aspects of his life. During the conversation, Barack said people need a gay friend in their group.

In the video, the former president talked about having more than one role model in life. Political commentator and podcaster Brett Cooper has now reacted to Barack's comments. On the July 21 episode of the podcast, Cooper played the Obama interview clip in which he spoke about a gay professor he had in college.

Reacting to Obama's interview, the conservative commentator said,

"It's ridiculous on so many levels because here's the thing. He almost made a good point. Like he was so close, and then he missed it. Because it is true that I would say both young men and young women need people who are mentors outside of just their parents."

She further added,

"But the idea that you need to go seek out a gay man in order to teach a young man compassion and empathy, like, do you think that just normal straight men, do you think that your father can't teach you compassion and empathy? Like, that's incredibly sexist in my opinion. Like, oh no, you need a gay man to do that."

Cooper added that men can learn compassion and empathy from many people, including their father, scout leader, pastor, or mother. She emphasized that it does not "have to be a gay man."

"Because they are so hellbent on making everything about sexual identity and who you sleep with. This is just the logical conclusion that Barack has come to," Cooper said.

Brett Cooper recalled that earlier Michelle Obama talked about "living in his shadow" in her podcast. Cooper called out Michelle for interviewing Barack to "get people to watch her podcast." She called it "final boss of feminism."

What did Barack Obama say on Michelle Obama's podcast?

In the 1-hour and 20-minute episode of the July 16 IMO podcast, Barack Obama discussed his upbringing. During the conversation, Michelle addressed the topic of "raising boys." The former U.S. president added that sons should be raised the same way as daughters.

However, he added that there are some "particular issues" with boys that society is not addressing. Barack Obama further stressed the need to have more role models.

"I do think, as a society, we have to create more structures for boys and men to have guidance, rituals, frameworks, encouragement. To be able to meet a wide range of role models so that, whatever their inclinations, they can see a path to success that isn't just sports or money, making a lot of money," Barack Obama said.

He added that no matter "how good the dad" is, he "can't be everything." Obama recalled his experience in this context and shared that he had a gay professor in college who became one of his favorite professors. He shared that the professor would call him out when he said "ignorant" stuff. Obama added that people also need such a person in their friend group.

"And by the way, you need that person in your friend group so that if you then have a boy who is gay or non-binary or whatever, they have somebody that they can go to, okay? I'm not alone in this, right? So I think that is creating that community," Barack Obama said.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also addressed their divorce rumors once again on the podcast. Earlier this year, rumors about their separation began circulating after they were not seen together at major events. However, they have both put these rumors to rest.

