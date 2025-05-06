Who voiced Howard Wolowitz's mother in The Big Bang Theory? Anthony Rich describes the late actress as "a small woman with this giant purse"

The latest episode of The Big Bang Theory podcast on May 5, 2025, featured director Anthony Rich as a special guest, who discussed the character Debbie Wolowitz, the mother of one of the main characters, Howard.

Ad

Notably, Debbie’s off-screen voice was provided by the late actress Carol Ann Susi, active in the entertainment industry since the ‘70s. Carol portrayed important roles in various projects throughout her career, including Generations and Murphy Brown. According to NPR, Ann Susi passed away in 2014 following a battle with cancer, aged 62.

During the latest conversation, Anthony was heard praising Carol’s real-life personality as he recalled the time they spent with each other on certain occasions, alongside working together on the CBS sitcom.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Host Jessica Radloff also addressed Ann Susi by saying that she had died unexpectedly, and The Big Bang Theory paid tribute to her in multiple episodes. Anthony described Carol Ann Susi as a “special person” and continued by saying:

“She's a small woman with this giant purse and a bottle of water. And she always was just off to the to the side. So she's very much part of the scene and that voice was that voice. And she took the bus. She didn't drive. Right. Right. Every day to work she lived in West Hollywood.”

Ad

Jessica questioned Anthony about his experience of working with Carol on The Big Bang Theory, and Rich said in response:

“She recorded a ringtone for me and I have it. And it's a sterico, and she’s like, “Anthony, pick up the phone.’ And I played that one. It's it was it was only ring when she called. But my husband, like, he would hear it and he’s like, ‘No, not in the house.’ And and it goes on and off to play it for you later. It's a sterico and I still have it.”

Ad

Apart from that, Rich recalled that he also went on lunch a few times with Carol, saying that she used to visit Hugo’s as it was her favorite restaurant.

Carol Ann Susi was a part of different projects: The Big Bang Theory and more

As mentioned, the New York City native was active in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years. Although she had the opportunity to portray different roles, she accumulated a huge fan base for being featured as Debbie Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory.

Ad

The character never appeared on screen, but her voice was always heard by the audience. Also known as Deborah Melvina Wolowitz, she became a popular personality for being loud and overprotective at the same time. In addition, she also cared for those who were close to her.

Ad

Debbie became insecure and lonely when her husband, Sam, left her many years ago. She used to shout on most occasions, and the voice mostly came from another room or directly on the phone.

Apart from being featured in around 40 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, she was seen as Doris in The Drew Carey Show. Her work as a voice actor also expanded to video games such as CSI: NY and Mafia II.

Ad

She had a successful journey on the small screen, where she was seen as Gracie in Something So Right. Furthermore, she portrayed Frannie in Married… with Children, followed by other shows like Night Court, Seinfeld, Fired Up, City Guys, and Journeyman.

Ad

The films in her credits include Sea of Love, Death Becomes Her, Wedding Bell Blues, Cats & Dogs, Coffee Date, Just Go with It, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More