What did Sara Gilbert play in The Big Bang Theory? Actress says she has "chemistry as friends" with Leonard actor Johnny Galecki

Sara Gilbert was the guest on the latest episode of The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast on April 22, 2025. The actress is known for her appearance as Leslie Winkle on the CBS sitcom.

Notably, the Rugrats star addressed her close friendship with Johnny Galecki, who portrayed Leonard in the show. She discussed the episode The Hamburger Postulate from season 1 with host Jessica Radloff, who questioned Gilbert about her memories from when she was approached for the series.

While Sara Gilbert said that she was thrilled to be able to work with producer Chuck Lorre, she addressed the bond she shared with Galecki by saying:

“Johnny and I had always, we’ve always maintained a friendship and love each other very much. I mean, I shouldn’t speak for him but I love him.”

Radloff began laughing at Gilbert’s words, adding that Galecki also thinks the same about Sara. Gilbert continued speaking about Johnny, stating:

“I’m always like, so happy when we get to work together and we just have chemistry as friends and I think it translates for some reason. Some people, some actors you work with. And it’s just magical and you can’t really put your finger on it. You just, there’s a vibe and it takes you out of your head and you just instantly get into connection.”

In addition, Sara Gilbert compared her character Leslie to others, including David, saying that Winkle has some “dryness”, but it is more clinical and mathematical at the same time.

The Supergirl star referred to the characters from the show and said:

“I think they’re different enough and to me, the fun of it is sort of the wink and the nod that we were on the same show, I know Lorre was on as well.”

Sara Gilbert on The Big Bang Theory: Character and other details explained

Although the Santa Monica, California native has been a part of various TV shows over the years, she became a popular face after being featured as Leslie Winkle on The Big Bang Theory. Notably, she was one of the leads in the first two seasons. However, she made guest appearances in the third and ninth seasons of the show.

Sara Gilbert’s character is employed in the same laboratory where Leonard works, and is an experimental physicist at the California Institute of Technology. Leslie can be spotted preparing different kinds of food with certain equipment, including the use of liquid nitrogen to freeze the banana.

Winkle is also considered to be the main villain in season 2, specifically because of her manipulative nature. She begins dating Howard at one point and displays some hostility towards Sheldon in the series. Leslie also appears in eyeglasses with a black frame and a zipped hoodie.

Leslie also believes that loop quantum gravity can turn out to be the future of physics. She thinks that it can also calculate the entropy of black holes, expecting big-sized space-time to be manifested as minor differences in the speed of light for various colors.

According to Slash Film, the reasons behind Sara Gilbert’s limited appearances from season 3 were also discussed in a book titled The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff. In it, executive producer Steve Molaro said that they were searching for love interests for Leonard to be added to the storyline.

Molaro mentioned that Leslie was one of them and continued:

“We were never looking for a permanent, everlasting relationship for Leonard because we always thought he would date Penny on and off. We weren’t looking to find a permanent girlfriend for him. We were adding characters and seeing what worked and what was leading to fun stories.”

Apart from The Big Bang Theory, Sara Gilbert has many other popular shows in her credits, including Roseanne, The Simpsons, Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy, and more.

