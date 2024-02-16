Deadpool & Wolverine trailer reveals first look at major villain from the comics

A new trailer for a movie called Deadpool & Wolverine was shown during the Super Bowl. The trailer revealed a first look at a major villain from the comics coming into the Marvel movies. The trailer also shows a bit of the exciting team-up between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Before, it was said that Emma Corrin would play an important villain in the movie, but the role's details were kept secret. At first, people thought Emma might play the Villain, but now they don't think so. Fans are excited for more information, but this hint might mean that Emma Corrin's character, Cassandra Nova, will be the main villain in the movie.

The movie goes into the MCU's Multiverse and brings in characters from the X-Men Universe. After seeing lots of pictures from the Deadpool 3 filming location, the trailer confirms that the movie will be called Deadpool & Wolverine. Shawn Levy directed the movie, which had been in the works for many years.

Mysterious character in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer sparks speculation

The third movie is expected to have lots of unexpected visits, like Jennifer Garner possibly playing Elektra, which many people have been discussing. Some are also guessing that Taylor Swift could show up, maybe as Dazzler. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to come out in theaters on July 26, 2024.

In one part of the trailer, people see a mysterious character, only from the back, with a bald head and a jacket with the collar up. This character looks a lot like Cassandra Nova, a famous Villain from the X-Men world. Cassandra Nova possesses a range of powers and skills, including telepathy, telekinesis, fire manipulation, shapeshifting, self-healing, phasing abilities, and more.

X-Men stars make a comeback in Deadpool & Wolverine

Fans will see old X-Men movie characters returning in the new film. This includes Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again, standing with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool as one of the main characters.

Also, the new trailer showed Aaron Stanford's Pyro coming back, which is the first time since X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. These are just the characters teased in the trailer, and there's probably more exciting surprises waiting for fans in the movie.

In short, the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine will be an exciting part of the Marvel movies, combining favorite characters from X-Men in a highly anticipated team-up. With an interesting story, old X-Men characters coming back, and new villains and surprises, fans have a lot to be excited about. As the release date gets closer, excitement grows, and people can't wait to see Deadpool & Wolverine's adventures in the theaters.

The unlikely bond between Wolverine and Deadpool

Wolverine first appeared in 1974 in Incredible Hulk, but Deadpool didn't show up until 1991 in New Mutants. Even though they have different personalities, they have similar backgrounds. Both were part of the Weapon X project, where Wolverine got his adamantium skeleton and Deadpool got Wolverine's healing power while fighting cancer. But after that, their stories go different ways. Let's look into the special connection between Wolverine and Deadpool, both in comics and in real life, before they team up in Deadpool 3.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE