Deadpool & Wolverine: 3 ways the trailer disappointed (& 3 ways it won hearts)

The much-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was released on Sunday night at the 2024 Super Bowl. As expected, Marvel fans have been dizzy ever since the third installment of the Deadpool movie dropped the full trailer online.

Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, pairs up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a ride of a lifetime, and it is glorious. The initial reaction to the trailer has been pretty positive, with many fans calling it a revival of Marvel's attempt to ramp up the quality of its content.

Other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, viewers can also expect to see Emma Corrin and Jennifer Garner, who will also be seen returning to her role of Elektra after starring in 2003’s Daredevil. Reprising their roles will be Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as the superheroine’s girlfriend Yukio in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Although the trailer has left the world in shock, fans are yet to decide if they think it's the best Marvel can come up with. To ease the pain of indecisiveness, let us take you through what we loved and what we hoped to love in this trailer.

3 ways the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine had us swooning

1) Is the cinematic universe going to change forever?

a still from Deadpool & Wolverine (image via Marvel Studios)

Yes, according to Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth's statement has fans in a chokehold. This preview suggests a much larger connection to the original Marvel universe, which Deadpool hasn't been a part of. His addition to the larger universe of Marvel characters signifies infinite possibilities within the scope of the multiverses. This is solidified all the more when he is seen fighting in front of a destroyed 20th Century Fox sign, thereby signaling the end of an era in the most meta way possible.

2) Doctor Doom, finally?

Doctor Doom (image via Marvel Unlimited)

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, the trailer hints at the appearance of Doctor Doom very soon in the Marvel universe. As comic lovers know, Doctor Doom is a major villain in the MCU, one whose arrival has been heavily anticipated by fans. The character appears in the trailer as a hooded figure wearing a metallic mask and can be seen in a wasteland location. If it is indeed Doctor Doom, it is yet to be seen how well his debut is handled by MCU.

3) Secret Wars issue 5

a still from Deadpool & Wolverine trailer (image via Marvel Studios)

The end of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer leaves us with a gem. An issue of the Secret Wars comic can be seen lying on the ground while Deadpool waits to be stabbed by Wolverine. This placement can be no coincidence; we agree. The best part is that the issue of Secret Wars had Doctor Doom on the cover, quickly raising a multitude of questions in all our minds.

3 ways the trailer left us feeling disappointed

1) But where's Wolverine?

With an appearance lasting less than 20 seconds, Wolverine can barely be seen in the trailer. A shadow showing the characters' retractable claws and a blink-and-you-miss-it emergence was simply not enough. As marketed by the MCU, Wolverine and Deadpool's rodeo is the biggest selling point of the film titled Deadpool & Wolverine, with audiences across the globe eagerly waiting to see it happen. Unfortunately, the trailer does not do justice to it or the name.

2) Location of Logan's death

a still from the trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine (image via Marvel Studios)

A trailer that raises multiple questions, Deadpool & Wolverine seems to be doing too much at times. With multiple Easter eggs and little breathing space, the trailer dropped another clue that has fans scrambling for answers. At one point during the trailer, we see the exact location where Wolverine died in Logan. While it supports the idea of "multiple Wolverines," it is indeed not a point that helps unveil what to expect from the movie.

3) Did it do enough?

a still from Deadpool & Wolverine (image via Marvel Studios)

While this might be a highly contested point, the trailer seemed lacking in the essence of what we associate with a Deadpool movie. The trailer does show actor Ryan Reynolds breaking the fourth wall, delivering one-liners, and fighting like the hero we know him to be, but overall it seems to be formulaic. With the introduction of Wolverine, expectations are running wild for a film whose trailer simply lacks a punch.

Bull's eye or a complete miss? That can only be determined when the film hits cinemas on July 26, 2024.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE