Who are the Midnight Angels in the Marvel Comics? Explained

When it comes to Marvel Comics' deadliest groups, the Midnight Angels are definitely on top of the list. An elite strike force that takes the best of the Dora Milaje, the group consists of the most skilled fighters that Wakanda has to offer, and at times has been involved in some of the biggest Marvel stories ever.

The Midnight Angels also made their live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and instantly became a fan-favorite. While the group was relatively unknown before the film, their history in the comics is quite different than how it was portrayed on screen.

Midnight Angels in the comics are led by Ayo and Aneka

Ayo and Aneka as the Midnight Angels (Image via Marvel Fandom)

The Midnight Angels were created by Jonathan Maberry and Scot Eaton and first appeared in Doomwar #5 in June 2010. There are two versions of the group, with both being heavily connected to Wakanda. With their orders coming directly from King T'Challa aka Black Panther, the Angels are a subgroup of the Dora Milaje who are skilled female warriors and use enhanced tech to fend off their enemies.

They were formed when Doctor Doom and Wakanda had a war going on, created specifically to fend off Doctor Doom using special non-vibranium tech that helps them fend off the supervillain's magic. During the story arc, they were teamed up with Deadpool for the mission.

However, the second Midnight Angels group was formed when the two members of the Dora Milaje - Ayo and Aneka - rebelled against the royal family. They believed that the Dora needed to do more for Wakanda rather than just protect the interests of the nation.

Aneka later went against the royal family and liberated a group of women by killing a chieftain - an act that led Queen Ramonda to apprehend her. Furious with the decision, Ayo stole the Angel armour and freed Aneka, forming a new group of Midnight Angels that would focus on helping Wakandans who were ignored by the crown.

Liberating the lands across Northern Africa, more of the Dora Milaje joined the Angels, and they would eventually also sever their ties with the Wakandan crown. From here on out, they operated solely in an independent manner.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced the group in the MCU

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri designs suits for the Dora Milaje to help them fight Namor and his army. Suiting up, Okoye and Aneka fend off Wakanda's foes, thus becoming the Midnight Angels. However, the origins do wildly vary from how the group is presented in the comics.

With a spinoff series based on Dora Milaje being in development for the MCU, one can expect it to be heavily focused on the Angels. However, it remains to be seen when that project will be revealed.

It's also interesting to note that in the film it's only Aneka and Okoye who are part of the Angels - Ayo doesn't join them. But maybe in the future, we might see her put on the suit as well.

What other Wakandan group would you like to see in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!