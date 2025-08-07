  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "You are despicable": Reneé Rapp delivers heated response when asked about Elon Musk on Call Me Daddy

"You are despicable": Reneé Rapp delivers heated response when asked about Elon Musk on Call Me Daddy

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 07, 2025 19:17 GMT
2025 American Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Reneé Rapp - 2025 American Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

American singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared her views on Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the context of dating and friendship. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the 25-year-old Mean Girls star was asked about her opinion on “straight men” by podcaster Alex Cooper.

Ad

After Reneé Rapp gushed about her relationship with Towa Bird, the Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper, questioned the musician about “straight men” in her life. While Rapp confirmed that she is indeed close with a few, she went on and expressed her opinion on some well-known personalities.

“Random pivot… Can we talk about some straight men? You have any straight male friends? I want to hear your opinion on just like a few,” Alex Cooper questioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two went through a few straight men, including Brad Pitt, Barack Obama, and Travis Kelce. However, when the podcast host asked Reneé Rapp about the X owner, Elon Musk, she said,

“Oh my god. Literally rollover. I'm so sorry. Roll over. Roll over. And I know y'all are checking the internet now and you're checking people's phones when they go through customs and you're doing all that bulls*it. Roll over. Roll over. Get f*cked all y'all.”
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Looking straight into the camera, seemingly addressing Musk, she continued,

“It's embarrassing. It's embarrassing. It is so f*cking embarrassing. You are despicable. Despicable. It makes me so livid. Everyone who is in power is such a f*cking joke.”

Meanwhile, Rapp said she loved Brad Pitt in the Ocean’s Eleven movie because of the style and clothing. She said she wants his “closet” and appreciated how “fine” the actor looks in the movie.

Ad

Reneé Rapp gushes about her “supportive” girlfriend Towa Bird

During the August 6 episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Reneé Rapp also gushed about her relationship with Hong Kong-born British singer-songwriter and guitarist Towa Bird. Alex Cooper referenced her last interview with Rapp, in which the latter had said:

“I have dated so many people in the same f*cking font. If you went through the roster of 2021, they're all siblings.”
Ad

When Alex asked if Towa “fit the mould,” Rapp responded in the negative. The artist shared that her girlfriend is “one of one” and that she has never met “another person” like her.

“I don't think another person like her exists like in every sense of the word. She is like physically so singular. Like she's the most beautiful thing in the whole wide world. She's like so stunning, and it's just subjective… She is not at all like anyone I've ever dated. She's like so secure and loving and supportive and wants nothing from me except to like love me and be with me.”
Ad

According to People magazine, Reneé Rapp and her girlfriend Towa Bird made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 10, 2024, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Reportedly, before dating Bird, Rapp was previously linked to TikTok personality Alissa Carrington. The two had been dating for almost a year before they confirmed their breakup in February 2024.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications