"You are despicable": Reneé Rapp delivers heated response when asked about Elon Musk on Call Me Daddy

American singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared her views on Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the context of dating and friendship. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the 25-year-old Mean Girls star was asked about her opinion on “straight men” by podcaster Alex Cooper.

After Reneé Rapp gushed about her relationship with Towa Bird, the Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper, questioned the musician about “straight men” in her life. While Rapp confirmed that she is indeed close with a few, she went on and expressed her opinion on some well-known personalities.

“Random pivot… Can we talk about some straight men? You have any straight male friends? I want to hear your opinion on just like a few,” Alex Cooper questioned.

The two went through a few straight men, including Brad Pitt, Barack Obama, and Travis Kelce. However, when the podcast host asked Reneé Rapp about the X owner, Elon Musk, she said,

“Oh my god. Literally rollover. I'm so sorry. Roll over. Roll over. And I know y'all are checking the internet now and you're checking people's phones when they go through customs and you're doing all that bulls*it. Roll over. Roll over. Get f*cked all y'all.”

Looking straight into the camera, seemingly addressing Musk, she continued,

“It's embarrassing. It's embarrassing. It is so f*cking embarrassing. You are despicable. Despicable. It makes me so livid. Everyone who is in power is such a f*cking joke.”

Meanwhile, Rapp said she loved Brad Pitt in the Ocean’s Eleven movie because of the style and clothing. She said she wants his “closet” and appreciated how “fine” the actor looks in the movie.

Reneé Rapp gushes about her “supportive” girlfriend Towa Bird

During the August 6 episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Reneé Rapp also gushed about her relationship with Hong Kong-born British singer-songwriter and guitarist Towa Bird. Alex Cooper referenced her last interview with Rapp, in which the latter had said:

“I have dated so many people in the same f*cking font. If you went through the roster of 2021, they're all siblings.”

When Alex asked if Towa “fit the mould,” Rapp responded in the negative. The artist shared that her girlfriend is “one of one” and that she has never met “another person” like her.

“I don't think another person like her exists like in every sense of the word. She is like physically so singular. Like she's the most beautiful thing in the whole wide world. She's like so stunning, and it's just subjective… She is not at all like anyone I've ever dated. She's like so secure and loving and supportive and wants nothing from me except to like love me and be with me.”

According to People magazine, Reneé Rapp and her girlfriend Towa Bird made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 10, 2024, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty. Reportedly, before dating Bird, Rapp was previously linked to TikTok personality Alissa Carrington. The two had been dating for almost a year before they confirmed their breakup in February 2024.

