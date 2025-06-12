1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy has me convinced that Amy might be jealous of her progress

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 8, titled Her Turkey Gobler's Gone, premiered on TLC on June 10, 2025. At the end of the episode, Tammy was upset with Amy for leaving her after her skin-removal surgery, which took out additional weight from her body.

While Amy was present at the hospital for the surgery, she left after meeting Tammy post-surgery, reasoning that Amanda and Chris were making fun of her and she didn't want to endure it any longer. She even brought up her recent arrest and began crying, stating that her family members were criticizing her every time and didn't care for her.

Tammy immediately left the conversation and later said in her confession that Amy should stop with her jealous attitude and instead focus on her weight loss.

This skin-removal surgery was an important part of Tammy's weight loss journey. I believe she wanted her sister, who had been on the same journey, beside her, cheering this big achievement. However, seeing Amy making excuses and playing the victim card, using her arrest and trauma as a reason for not being with her, made her upset.

I feel that since Amy's arrest and camel bite incident, she has been thinking of her as the only 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member with life problems. She was seen several times during the season, mentioning her arrest and using it whenever she felt like, as an excuse to avoid any issues and confrontations.

This has made her grow apart from her family members and more focused on herself. While Amy still cares deeply for Tammy, watching her sister succeed in her weight loss journey and find happiness in life may have sparked feelings of jealousy.

She has been struggling, especially after her arrest, and feels constantly targeted. On top of that, she hasn't made significant progress in her own weight loss journey.

In the finale episode, Amy even mocked Tammy’s surgery by sending a photo of Glenn wearing a diaper, imitating the way Tammy looked with bandages on her face after the procedure.

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy confronts Amy after her surgery

At the end of 1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episode 8, Tammy confronted Amy, asking her why she left after her skin removal surgery. In response, Amy said that she left because she got tired of Chris and Amanda making fun of her at the hospital.

Amy noted that she repeatedly asked them to stop, but they kept going anyway. Eventually, she concluded that instead of being there, she should go home and be around people who don't make fun of her.

This prompted Tammy to ask Amy why she took out their frustration on her. When Amy replied that she didn't do so, Tammy emphasized that she indeed did, by leaving her after her surgery.

'If this was the other way around, you would feel the same way I do. You took the teasing that they were doing out on me and I wasn't doing anything," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star told Amy.

Amy felt targeted again and soon started crying, telling her sister that she didn't understand why all of her family members were thinking and making her look like a bad person.

As her tears continued to flow, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star stated that from now on, she would stay away from her family. She wondered if her family members didn't want her around, so why should she make an effort to be near them?

At this point, Tammy was tired of constantly hearing Amy playing the victim card, so she just left their conversation, agreeing to return only if her sister calmed down. Later during her confessional, Tammy claimed that Amy wasn't taking accountability for her own actions. She felt like her sister was trying to flip the script and put it all on her.

"At the end of the day, I think it was hard for Amy to go to Pittsburgh, seeing me being more successful than her. But Amy's weight gain was not my fault. This jealous bullsh*t she had going on is stupid. It's childish. I've gotten myself right, so now its her turn," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star concluded.

1000-Lb. Sisters season 7 episodes are available on TLC.

