Who was Keke Jabbar married to? ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star dies at 42

Love & Marriage: Huntsville fame Keke Jabbar passed away at the age of 42 on July 2, 2024. Social media influencer Marcella Speaks revealed the news of the reality TV star's demise as she received the statement from Jabbar's family. However, the cause of her death wasn't mentioned.

Keke Jabbar was married to Ameen Jabbar. The late reality TV star's 48-year-old husband works as a Security Specialist/Program Analyst at Intuitive Research and Technology Corporate in Alabama. The duo tied the knot on December 31, 2007, and had been together for almost seventeen years.

Trending

Jabbar shared three children with her husband: Ace, Aubree, and Amaree. The late reality TV star had expressed gratitude toward Ameen Jabbar in a Father's Day post from June 2023, wherein she mentioned her children "couldn't be in better hands" and that she and the children thank God for Ameen.

"Nobody can drive me as crazy as him" — Keke Jabbar talked about relationship with husband in anniversary post

Announcing Jabbar's demise via a YouTube livestream, Marcella Speaks shared that the reality TV star passed away at her home and that she was full of life, love, and laughter. Additionally, Jabbar's cousin, LaTisha Moore Scott, took to Instagram to share the news of the former's demise and mentioned:

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!. This is hard for our Family!!!!!”

During the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, LaTisha Moore Scott and Jabbar had a falling out, which was captured by the cameras, showcasing heated arguments between the two. Furthermore, the fallout between Jabbar and Scott included an incident in which the former threw a drink in Scott's face.

While the late reality TV star showcased photos of her children time and again, she also featured moments with her husband, Ameen Jabbar. In an Instagram post from May 2022, celebrating their 15-year anniversary, Keke Jabbar posted a carousel of videos of herself and her husband singing along in their car.

In the caption, Jabbar took a funny take at her marital status and mentioned that the answer to whether she's married is "yes" on a good day, but it might not be the same if it's on a day her husband is "cutting up." Mentioning that she has been with her husband for 20 years, making up her entire adult life, Jabbar called their relationship an "absolutely crazy" one.

Giving an insight into their relationship, the reality TV star also mentioned,

"We have crazy arguments, get crazy mad with one another, can be crazy annoying, take crazy jabs at each other; Sometimes I drive him completely crazy, nobody can drive me as crazy as him, but we’re also still, CRAZY IN LOVE"

Earlier this year, Keke Jabbar faced accusations of using someone else's urine to pass a drug test. The late reality TV star addressed the same at Love & Marriage: Hunstville Reunion as she was confronted by the show's producer, Carlos King. Keke Jabbar mentioned that she had never taken drugs of any kind and that she was sober throughout the filming of the reality TV show.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the late reality TV star recently celebrated the high school graduation of her eldest child, Amaree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback