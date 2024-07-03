Who is Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster engaged to? Everything to know about the "best friend"

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster recently made headlines by announcing his engagement to girlfriend Natalie Cortes.

On Friday, June 28, Lancaster shared a photo of him on his Instagram Stories holding Cortes' hand while showing off a diamond ring. Cortes, who is also a realtor, shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote,

“Can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my best friend.”

In October last year, Lancaster shared a post on Instagram and wrote,

"Crazy to think I met my person almost a year ago, I love doing life and real estate with you."

Almost a month later, at BravoCon 2023, the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star provided an update on his relationship with Natalie. Addressing the audience and the public about how their relationship with each other was growing, he said,

"I'm currently working on saving for a nice rock."

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster's fiancée Natalie Cortes is a realtor

Natalie Cortes has earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas State University. She can speak both Spanish and English and comes from a family of business owners with strong Cuban ties.

Cortes wanted to pursue a career related to business.This goal is rooted in witnessing her father succeed in starting his own company. She began her career as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman in 2022. Natalie accepted the opportunity to join the Eklund Gomes Team, which covers the Central Texas region, but she focuses on Central and South Austin.

She also has experience volunteering, as she joined as a volunteer at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, the Heart of Hospice Team, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In her LinkedIn profile, she shared that she enjoys sports, exercise, exotic cars, and fine cuisine as a self-proclaimed “foodie.” She also mentions that “honesty and transparency” are her core values.

Amir Lancaster and Natalie Cortes engagement details

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster met Natalie Cortes in 2022. She also appeared alongside Lancaster in season 2 of the Bravo show, which aired just this year.

The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star announced on June 28 that he and Natalie Cortes are engaged. He posted a photo of Natalie on his Instagram story on the beach, holding her hand, with an engagement ring on her finger. Amir Lancaster then captioned the photo:

"Day 614"

Natalie also reposted Amir's Instagram story.

When will Amir Lancaster and Natalie Cortes get married?

Amir Lancaaster and Natalie Cortes (Image via Instagram/ @_amirlancaster_)

The newly engaged couple hasn't announced their wedding details to the public yet, but in May 2024, Amir and Natalie, both real estate agents in Austin, Texas, purchased their own home.

Amir posted on Instagram:

"Our turn 🙌🏾 Thanking God every day for all that has been bestowed upon me." "Nothing is taken for granted, and this is only the beginning of something amazing for @natalieecortes and me."

Watch Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Seasons 1 and 2 on Bravo and Peacock.

