US Weekly exclusively announced the cast of Love Island USA season 6: Casa Amor. The cast will be divided into two parts per the show's new format. One group will be sent to the recently built Casa Amor, where Islanders will stay and see if they miss their original partners (second group) staying in the Love Island Villa or are tempted towards new potential romantic interests.

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix hosts the current season of Love Island USA. The Casa Amor cast includes Caine Bacon, George Vining, Jalen Oliver, Ignacio Ferrari, Jacobi Graham, Josiah Roebuck, Daia McGhee, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Destiny Herzog, Sierra Mills, Sydney Leighton, and Catherine Marshall.

Love Island USA season 6: Casa Amor cast announced

Caine Bacon

Caine Bacon (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Caine Bacon is a personal trainer and a security guard. He grew up in Bradwell and currently resides in Long Stratton.

Trending

When he was 16 years old, he was bitten by a monkey.

George Vining

George Vining (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

George Vining, 23, is from Georgia and a lab assistant. His celebrity crushes include Sofia Vergara and Margot Robbie. After being attacked by a dog, George developed a phobia of dogs.

George’s friends describe him as a hopeless romantic by nature, which will be fantastic to watch out on Love Island USA.

Jalen Oliver

Jalen Oliver (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

A college student and a former musician will also be joining Love Island USA. Jalen Oliver reminds his fans of Bruno Mars. His celebrity crush is Sommer Ray.

According to Jalen, he would accept any girl as:

"Just the way you are."

Ignacio Ferrari

Ignacio Ferrari (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Ignacio Ferrari, 28, is an international model who speaks Portuguese. He can do 200 squats in one go. Ignacio also enjoys belly dancing, but only when no one’s watching.

A woman singing for him would be his wish come true. Amongst many celebrity crushes, his favorite one is singing pop sensation Ariana Grande.

Jacobi Graham

Jacobi Graham (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Jacobi Graham is a personal trainer from Texas. Before Love Island USA, he had never been in a relationship. That might change after he comes to the show.

Jacobi had to undergo surgery after a rock got stuck in his ear. As soon as he listens to music, he starts breakdance and enjoys himself.

Josiah Roebuck

Josiah Roebuck (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Josiah Roebuck from Carolina is a software engineer. His list of celebrity crushes is quite long, including Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Davis, Tyla, and Meghan Markle. He dreams of dating his celebrity crush.

While break dancing, Josiah once split his pants at a wedding. To understand women better, he has started reading romance novels and hopes to understand them better.

Daia McGhee

Daia McGhee (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Daia McGhee is a 27-year-old Los Angeles photographer who will join the Islanders on Love Island USA season 6. She has lived in various fantastic places, including Australia, Bali, London and France.

After meeting someone she really likes, she enjoys cooking Mexican food.

Daniela Ortiz Rivera

Daniela Ortiz Rivera (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Daniela Ortiz Rivera has tried her hand at everything—from ballet, basketball, and cheering to soccer. While in college, Daniela played a variety of sports. But when it comes to love, she doesn’t play games, which will be interesting in Love Island USA season 6.

Among her recent hobbies, Dabiela learned how to sew. She also enjoys building Legos in her free time.

Destiny Herzog

Destiny Herzog (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Destiny Herzog is from Arizona and holds three passports. As she describes herself, she is always late for almost everything. Destiny has walked the runway during Miami Swim Week.

Sierra Mills

Sierra Mills (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Sierra Mills is a 22-year-old Los Angeles native. She has worked as an administrative assistant and a bottle waitress. She owns a French bulldog named Pierre. In her free time, she likes to stay home and watch her favorite movie, Twilight.

Sydney Leighton

Sydney Leighton (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Sydney Leighton is a New York native with an open mind and heart when it comes to dating. Her celebrity crush is Glen Powell.

Once, she traveled to London to see a boy. Sydney hates country music.

Catherine Marshall

Catherine Marshall (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Catherine Marshall from Arizona describes herself as very honest and direct. She can speak English and Spanish. For Catherine, getting the Princess treatment is the biggest need in a relationship. She also enjoys making her man feel special.

Fans can stream Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock from Tuesday to Thursday at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback