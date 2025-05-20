"25 hours a day": Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares why work-life balance isn’t part of the startup grind

For Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, the idea of work-life balance during the early stages of entrepreneurship is not realistic. In a May 20, 2025, Instagram post featuring a podcast interview with David Meltzer, Kevin explained why new business founders should not expect balance in their 20s or 30s.

He emphasized that passion and relentless effort are non-negotiable during the startup phase, saying:

“The people I invest in are working 25 hours a day,” he said.

According to O’Leary, entrepreneurs should not expect any work-life balance because they will spend all their time working, as that is what their competitors are also doing. He mentioned that in the startup phase, the focus is entirely on work, making balance an unrealistic expectation.

Early entrepreneurship means full commitment

During the interview, David Meltzer asked Kevin O’Leary about his philosophy on balancing work and personal life through different life stages. O’Leary responded directly:

“Well, I don't buy that premise in your 20s or even 30s if you're an entrepreneur.”

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that the demands of entrepreneurship do not allow for traditional balance during those years. He pointed out that early business success requires matching or exceeding the effort of other startups.

For him, the sacrifice of personal time is a short-term necessity. The long-term reward is optionality and financial freedom, which come after success is achieved.

O’Leary explained that while he works throughout the week, he now reserves weekends for his family.

“On the weekends, I always reserve that for my family to go anywhere they want...That’s my financial freedom,” he said.

Why is balance not a priority for investors

From O’Leary’s perspective as an investor, work-life balance is not a desirable trait in startup founders.

“If they're telling me all they care about is balancing their life, I'm happy to let my competitor invest in them,” he explained.

The Shark Tank investor sees an intense work ethic as a basic expectation, not an exception. His priority is working with entrepreneurs who are driven and willing to put in long hours.

“I'm working with people that work their a***s off and they are passionate about doing it.”

According to him, this mindset extends to the entire team, not just the founder. Kevin also mentioned how he personally verifies this level of dedication.

“I go see some of my entrepreneurs at two in the morning when I go into Phoenix or to New York or something. They're still awake. They're still working.”

In his experience, these habits are common among the businesses he supports.

The payoff comes later

O’Leary acknowledged that once a business becomes successful, the founder gains more flexibility.

“If you're successful, you will have all the balance you want and in any way you want,” he stated.

However, he made it clear that reaching that point requires sustained effort. The Shark Tank investor shared how he structures his own life as an example:

“I think I've been to seven countries this week, including the UAE and Switzerland. I'm on a plane all the time.”

Despite this intense schedule, he finds time for family travel on weekends, offering destinations like Thailand, Nampen, or Paris—wherever they prefer. He emphasized this flexibility by asking a simple question: "Where do you want to go?"

O’Leary’s overall message to entrepreneurs is direct: intense work is not optional in the early stages of building a business. He said they have to work their a** off to win.

