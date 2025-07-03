5 biggest reveals from the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All special

The Sister Wives season 19 Tell All special brought out all the stops. The new one-on-one interview format helped the OG 3—Christine, Meri, and Janelle—feel more comfortable getting into the real problems they faced in their relationships with Kody. What started as a show about how polygamist marriages could work disintegrated over the years, with divorce, custody battles, and everyday issues plaguing the wives.

Created by Tim Gibbons and Christopher Poole, the reality television show focuses on the Brown family and their life in Lehi, Utah, and later, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Flagstaff, Arizona. The show was supposed to fight prejudices against polygamists, but when Kody's legal and "spiritual" marriages imploded, it became more about the power dynamics between the four adults and their 18 children.

Host Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan didn't shy away from asking the hard questions, and the four-part tell-all gave fans several reveals, some seen coming from a mile away and others that shocked them. Janelle's honesty, in particular, was one of the highlights of the episode.

Disclaimer: All opinions belong to the writer. Spoilers for Sister Wives season 19 Tell All special ahead.

5 reveals that happened during the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All Special

1) Kody and Janelle face off over finances

Kody claimed Janelle messed with the family finances (Images via YouTube/TLC)

Since season 1 of Sister Wives, Janelle had been the family's resident finance expert. But somehow, they constantly found themselves in financial pitfalls, and Janelle blamed that on Kody mismanaging their funds. In her interview with Suki, she claimed that he would dip into their common finances and use it for things she had no idea about.

"I was a father to 18 and a husband to more than just Janelle. So we had a lot of places that money needed to go that weren't always Janelle's business," Kodi defended himself.

He also went on to blame Janelle for all their financial losses, which Janelle immediately refuted. Kody had convinced the other three wives that she was making all the financial decisions, which she balked at, claiming she was just the accountant.

2) Christine gets candid about her relationship with Kody

Christine shares vulnerable details about her marriage (Image via YouTube/TLC)

Christine explained that initially, she and Kody had fun in their relationship and shared a lot of good times. But when Kody married Robyn, Christine realized that her emotional, physical, and financial needs were not being met. That, she said, made her realize their relationship had ended.

She went on to describe their intimacy as "just an act" and how they used each other to fulfill their needs in the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All Special. Meri also agreed that her relationship was on the rocks. As the first, legally wedded wife, she claimed that she and Kody Brown hadn't been intimate in years.

Janelle called him a "narcissist," telling Suki that he would hit the women in an area they valued the most. For her, it was her financial adeptness. For Christine, it was her need to have an intimate and loving relationship with Kody.

3) Kody defends his relationship with Robyn as "divine"

Robyn and Kody interact on the show (Image via YouTube/TLC)

After years of showing favoritism to Robyn and never admitting to it, Kody's mini outburst in the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All Special revealed that he indeed had a special connection with Robyn. This came out when Suki prodded him about his promise to love everyone equally.

"Your relationship with all your children is different. Your relationship with all your friends is different. There are ones that do different things, that have different fulfillments, and stuff like that... I'll tell you what. There's a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been b*tch slapped for it," he said.

He also claimed that he wanted to raise all his other wives to Robyn's level, which irked Meri. She said she wasn't and was never going to be Robyn, because not everyone could be the same in their marriage. She claimed that she was fine being herself.

4) Janelle and Meri don't want a relationship with Robyn (and Kody)

The OG wives don't want anything to do with Robyn (Image via YouTube/TLC)

When Suki asked Janelle if she wanted to continue being in touch with Kody and Robyn, Janelle showed no interest in it. She maintained that she could be friendly towards Kody if the need arose, but made her sentiments clear about the couple.

"I just don't like 'em," she said.

Meri mirrored the sentiment. Robyn claimed that she wanted a relationship with Meri but received no reciprocation for her efforts. However, Meri shut it down, saying she was ghosted after Robyn claimed to want a relationship in her chat during the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All Special.

"Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me for months and months and months?" Meri commented.

5) Kody's "favorite ex-wife" comment

Kody and Meri were the only legally wedded couple on the show (Image via YouTube/TLC)

Kody helped Meri move to Utah in Sister Wives season 19, and the duo shared what they claimed to be a heated moment when Meri's vehicle backed up into Kody's vehicle. She said that she felt closest to him that day than she had in years. Kody agreed and mentioned that the moment felt s*xual in nature.

He also went on to say he might have been disrespectful to Robyn by having fun with Meri the entire day. This, compounded with the fact that he called Meri his "favorite ex-wife" all the time, was one of the biggest reveals in the Sister Wives season 19 Tell All Special.

Janelle responded to the comment as something that erased her history with Kody, while Christine admitted that this was one of his ways to "rewrite history". The term "revisionist" was used to describe the way Kody tried to explain things away about his polygamist marriage.

Sister Wives fans can watch all 19 seasons of the show only on Discovery+.

